Range Rover Evoque – New Design And Sophisticated Technologies

Bengaluru, India – 30th January 2024 – JLR India has officially launched the new and enhanced Range Rover Evoque in India. The New Range Rover Evoque has a charismatic, sophisticated character, with its reductive design now enhanced with the latest technologies and luxurious material choices for modern luxury clients.

The New Range Rover Evoque is available in Dynamic SE with two powertrain options – the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm torque.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “With its reductive interiors, serene cabin ambiance, and the latest advancements in infotainment systems, the New Range Rover Evoque offers an unparalleled experience for our discerning clientele. The fusion of captivating design elements, cleaner air technologies, and effortless control exemplifies the pinnacle of automotive elegance. We’re thrilled to introduce this refined evolution, ensuring that every journey is not just a drive, but an exquisite journey in luxury and innovation.”

Captivating design

New Range Rover Evoque features a subtle evolution of its reductive exterior design, with unmistakable hallmarks including its coupe-like silhouette, floating roof, continuous waistline and flush deployable door handles. The latest family grille design now provides a unified look across the Range Rover brand.

The exterior design is accentuated by new super-slim headlamps complemented by chiseled new daytime running light graphics.

Design sophistication and innovation work in harmony with a redesigned interior. A clean centre console design features a tactile new gear shifter, while Pivi Pro infotainment is accessed via a crisp new 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass touchscreen, from which clients can seamlessly control key vehicle functions. Now situated higher and closer to the driver, it also liberates more stowage space and features standard Wireless Device Charging.

The cabin is made even more inviting with a panoramic roof – which bathes the cabin in natural light.

In addition to traditional leathers, sophisticated new detailing – including Moonlight Chrome found on the steering wheel, centre console trim and air vents – provides a new air of refinement. Moonlight Chrome complements new trim finishers, which include Shadow Grey Ash Veneer providing an elegant finish on Range Rover Evoque.

The Range Rover Evoque’s colour palette now features Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze, while contrast roof options enable clients to express their individuality, with Narvik Black and Corinthian Bronze to choose from. Its exterior character is enhanced further with new wheel design with diamond-turned finish.

Connected technology

The Range Rover Evoque now features the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment technology. Controlled via an elegant new 28.96 cm (11.4) curved glass touchscreen, all major vehicle functions are incorporated into the new display, which appears to float seamlessly within the centre console.

Controls for the climate, seating and audio volume are always visible via new sidebars, featuring multi-functional sliding controls on either side. These virtual buttons provide immediate access to frequently used items, including individual temperature controls for the front occupants, cameras, navigation and audio volume.

At the beginning of every journey, drivers are presented with a Pre-Drive panel for fast access to commonly used features, such as window demisters and heated and cooled seats. Approximately 80 per cent of tasks can be performed within two taps of the home screen. Once on the move, it disappears to reveal the familiar three-panel home screen that can be customised with trademark Pivi Pro intelligence and flexibility.

Pivi Pro supports effortless smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay™4. Wireless Android Auto® is also supported, while Wireless Device Charging – from a new stowage area in the centre console – provides immediate fast charging and reduces the need for wires.

Range Rover Evoque also offers one of the most sophisticated suites of camera technologies in its class with 3D Surround View, ClearSight Ground ViewTM and ClearSight Interior Rear ViewTM offering greater driver reassurance.

Superior refinement

Customary Range Rover refinement is provided by advanced technologies that promote comfort and wellbeing.

New Range Rover Evoque aims to provide the healthiest cabin environment possible, with one of the most sophisticated interior air quality technologies in its class. Cabin Air Purification Plus is available for the first time on Evoque and an enhancement on the previous system.

It features PM2.5 Filtration and CO2 Management which helps to promote wellbeing for the whole family, as well as heighten alertness for the driver by monitoring and controlling CO2 levels inside the cabin. It is activated by pressing the Purify button on the Air Quality page within Pivi Pro and works to reduce the level of allergens or particulates inside the vehicle.

It uses nanoeTM X technology to combat pathogens and help significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens.

Captivating performance

Advanced mild-hybrid electric (MHEV) petrols and diesels complete the line-up. The technology enhances efficiency and responsiveness by using a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) to harvest energy that is normally lost under braking and deceleration. It is stored in a 48 V lithium-ion battery beneath the loadspace and is redeployed when accelerating, delivering a more refined operation of the fuel-saving start-stop system.

Trademark Range Rover engagement and composure on all terrains is provided by advanced chassis technologies.

Adaptive Dynamics ensures suspension stiffness is optimised for the driving conditions, improving ride comfort and handling.

Terrain Response 2® is accessible through Pivi Pro1 and allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic mode. Each alters the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension and stability control systems for optimum traction and composure.