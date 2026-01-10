India captain Gill, teammates hail BCA stadium facilities ahead of series opener with New Zealand

Vadodara, Jan 10: Ahead of India’s first-ever international match at the venue, members of the Indian men’s cricket team lauded the facilities and infrastructure at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium as they prepare to take on New Zealand in the opening ODI of the series on Sunday.

In a video released by the BCCI on Saturday, Indian captain Shubman Gill, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prasidh Krishna, is seen talking about the new venue.

Prasidh felt nostalgic on returning to the place where his domestic team, Karnataka, became champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. “I mean, I am excited because exactly about a year back, we came here, played the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals, semifinals, and final, and ended up being champions,” he said in the video.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal praised the infrastructure, recovery area, and atmosphere of the ground. He also loved the passion of the people of Vadodara towards the game. “It’s a beautiful stadium and the outfield, wicket, dressing room, and recovery room are very good. It’s a good feeling, and people around here are crazy for cricket. I am looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

Indian skipper Gill also spoke about his first series as an ODI captain in India while talking about the ground. He felt the players were coming in after representing their respective state teams in domestic cricket and were in good form.

“The stadium looks pretty amazing, and the dressing room is very spacious. It’s one thing we look for in a stadium, how good the dressing room is and how good the ground is, and it’s beautiful,” he said.

“This is my first series in India as an ODI captain, so I am very excited and looking forward to the challenge. I think everyone has come in pretty well, they have all played domestic games and are in great touch, so I am pretty excited to play against the Kiwis,” the captain added.

–IANS