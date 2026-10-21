AAEON to Debut New Networking & Cybersecurity Solutions Powered by Intel Xeon 6 Processors at it-sa Expo&Congress 2026

AAEON’s comprehensive lineup of networking and security platforms will be on show throughout Europe’s leading IT security tradeshow.

Taipei, Taiwan – Oct 21: AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading producer of networking and cybersecurity platforms will showcase a range of its most advanced products across multiple platforms at it-sa Expo&Congress.

Venue: NürnbergMesse, Germany

Date: 27 – 29 October 2026

Booth: Hall 6, Booth 301

Europe’s largest trade fair for IT security solutions, it-sa Expo&Congress has been operating since 2009 and saw a record 28,267 visitors from 64 countries and over 900 exhibitors during its 2025 edition. This year, visitors will see a broad selection of leading enterprises from the cybersecurity sphere exhibiting new and innovative platforms, while also hosting hundreds of forum sessions on key topics within the industry, ranging from AI and quantum security to governance and risk management.

In keeping with the exhibition’s theme, AAEON’s key product features will be from its Network Security Division, which will include the upcoming FWS-7700, a 1U Rackmount Network Appliance offering up to 80 cores of processing power through new Intel® Xeon® 6700/6500-series processors (formerly Granite Rapids), due to enter mass production in December of this year.

The event will provide a detailed insight into AAEON’s 2027 network security product roadmap, with a particular standout being the FWS-7550, a 1U Rackmount Network Appliance featuring Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and up to 10 RJ-45 ports alongside eight SFP28 ports offering 25GbE speeds. AAEON will also debut its first Rackmount Network Appliance powered by AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series Processors, the NWR-1U2B6500.

On display from its Desktop Network Appliance portfolio will be the FWS-2290, FWS-2291 and FWS-2292, a trio of compact white box platforms available with three generations of Intel® Processor N-series SoCs (formerly Alder Lake-N, Amston Lake, and Twin Lake). In addition to this, visitors to Booth 301 can expect to see a number of upcoming NIM modules from AAEON, offering a variety of powerful networking expansion options.

​AAEON invites all interested parties to join them at it-sa Expo&Congress, where attendees can discuss their needs and discover the wide-ranging innovative technologies shaping the future of IT security and networking.