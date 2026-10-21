Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Skips Durga Puja Pandal Visits This Year, Chooses a Simple and Low-Key Celebration Amid the Festive Season

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 [UDN}:Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will observe Durga Puja in a simple and understated manner this year, choosing not to visit various Durga Puja pandals as part of the festive celebrations. Unlike the customary practice of visiting decorated puja mandaps and participating in public festivities, the Chief Minister has decided to celebrate the auspicious occasion without elaborate public engagements.

The decision marks a departure from the usual festive atmosphere surrounding the Chief Minister’s Durga Puja celebrations, when visits to prominent puja pandals often form an important part of the celebrations. This year, Mohan Charan Majhi will instead observe the festival in a more restrained and low-key manner, keeping away from the customary pandal-hopping engagements.

Durga Puja is one of Odisha’s most significant religious and cultural festivals, celebrated with immense devotion, elaborate decorations, traditional rituals and large gatherings of devotees. Across Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state, beautifully decorated puja mandaps attract thousands of visitors during the festive season. However, the Chief Minister has chosen not to participate in these public pandal visits this year and will celebrate Durga Puja in a simple manner.

The decision has drawn attention because of the Chief Minister’s prominent public position and the importance of Durga Puja in Odisha’s cultural life. While elaborate celebrations and public appearances are common during the festival, Mohan Charan Majhi’s decision reflects his preference for a more modest observance of the occasion this year.

In short, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will not visit Durga Puja pandals this year and will instead celebrate the festival in a simple, low-key and understated manner.