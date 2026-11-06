AAEON’s BOXER-8649AI wins the 2027 Taiwan Excellence Award, Addressing Modern Edge AI Deployment Challenges

Designed to address common outdoor deployment challenges, the BOXER-8649AI showcases AAEON’s customer-focused drive for innovation.

(Taipei, Taiwan – Nov 6) AAEON Technology (Stock Code: 6579), a leading manufacturer of professional IoT and AI edge computing platforms, has announced that its BOXER-8649AI, a fanless embedded AI system, has won the 2027 Taiwan Excellence Award. The BOXER-8649AI was selected as a stand-out due to its rugged and modular design characteristics, which include an IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof chassis with full industrial M12 and mini FAKRA connectors.

The BOXER-8649AI is powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module, providing up to 275 TOPS of AI computing power to meet the compute demands required by autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and agentic AI solutions. The system also supports up to eight GMSL2 cameras for multi-view AI vision through its use of Mini-FAKRA connectors, addressing bandwidth and synchronization challenges that are commonly encountered by autonomous vehicles.

Ruggedness is another major benefit offered by the platform, with an IP67-rated chassis, including waterproof covers for key I/O ports. In addition to this, the BOXER-8649AI boasts MIL-STD-810H vibration and shock resistance as well as a broad operating temperature of -25°C to 60°C, lending credence to its potential for deployment in difficult outdoor smart city deployments.

The BOXER-8649AI’s innovative modular mechanical design was also a key factor in its success. Through a flexible cable-based design with swappable I/O side panels, the platform allows integrators to reuse existing housings and meet customized sensor interface needs without extensive system redesign, significantly reducing development costs and accelerating time to market.

“We are honored that our Fanless Embedded AI System series has received the Taiwan Excellence Award for two consecutive years.” said Alex Hsueh, Vice President of AAEON’s Smart Platform Business Unit. “We see the BOXER-8649AI playing a major role in bringing agentic AI to smart city applications, especially as they pertain to meeting the needs of modern smart transportation and urban safety.” Hsueh added.

The BOXER-8649AI features 10GbE LAN through M12 X-coded 8-pin connectors alongside M12 A-coded 8- and 12-pin connectors for both serial and CAN functionality. Meanwhile, its range of M.2 slots support a range of expansion cards for 5G, Wi-Fi/BT, and NVMe storage.