AVer VB150 Earns Zoom Rooms Certification

Taipei, Taiwan – Nov 12: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces the VB150 has achieved Zoom Rooms Certification. The VB150 turns huddle rooms and small meeting spaces into Zoom Rooms-certified spaces, combining 4K video, intelligent camera tracking and true plug-and-play BYOD connectivity in a single device.

“Achieving Zoom Rooms Certification for the VB150 emphasizes AVer’s commitment to delivering collaboration solutions that simplify deployment while providing the video and audio performance users expect,” said Marc Happes, Sr. Product Manager for AVer Information Inc. USA. “With intelligent camera capabilities, integrated audio and simple single cable plug and play connectivity, the VB150 extends the family of USB video bars to huddle and small conferencing rooms. With the addition of VB150, AVer adds solutions for creating consistent Zoom Rooms meeting experiences across many room sizes.” “We’re pleased to welcome the AVer VB150 to the Zoom Rooms Certification Program,” said Eric Yu, Zoom Head of Hardware Partnership. “The VB150 combines intelligent camera capabilities, integrated audio and flexible connectivity to give customers a certified option for supporting collaboration in huddle rooms and small meeting spaces.”

The VB150 is a USB video bar optimized for huddle and small meeting rooms featuring a 4K camera with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and 5X digital zoom to provide broad room coverage. The VB150’s AI Voice Tracking automatically follows the active speaker, while Smart Composition frames meeting participants to provide a balanced view without requiring manual camera adjustments.

In addition to plug and play connectivity with a Zoom Room endpoint, the VB150 includes an integrated single-cable bring-your-own-device solution that allows users to connect a laptop via USB to access the camera, audio and content-sharing capabilities, without requiring additional software or configuration. Flexible mounting options for the wall and VESA bracket, allow the VB150 to accommodate the needs of installation in focus and small meeting spaces.

Five element beamforming microphones and AI noise reduction capture speech while minimizing background distractions. An optional expansion microphone can extend audio pickup range, allowing the VB150 to accommodate different room layouts and audio requirements.

The Zoom Rooms Certification adds VB150 to AVer’s growing list of Zoom-certified devices, giving organizations more certified options for standardizing meeting spaces on Zoom.