Bandhan Group Unveils Bandhan Technologies, Marking an AI-Led Growth Chapter

Bengaluru, June 5: Bandhan Technologies was formally unveiled on 4 June 2026, marking a significant milestone for Genisys Group, a global technology services company now part of the Bandhan Group.

The new brand identity, logo and website were introduced at a leadership event attended by Mr. Chandrashekhar Ghosh, Founder, Bandhan Group; Mr. Arvind Agrawal, Managing Director, Bandhan Group; Mr. Satish Subramaniam, CEO, Bandhan Technologies; and senior leaders from both organisations.

Mr. Chandrashekhar Ghosh, Founder, Bandhan Group, said

“Bringing Genisys Group into the Bandhan ecosystem is a strategic step in building a future-ready technology services business. As enterprises seek partners who combine technology capability with operational depth, Bandhan Technologies is well positioned to meet that need.”

The unveiling represents Bandhan Group’s expansion into technology services while strengthening and scaling the operating foundation of Genisys Group. With Bandhan Group’s backing, the organisation is being reignited to accelerate growth, deepen capabilities and expand its global reach.

Bandhan Technologies will focus on helping enterprises build, run and optimise business-critical systems while improving real-time decision-making in complex, high-volume environments, delivering measurable, customer-centric outcomes.

The company serves clients across BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and Media in the US, UK, Middle East and India, with plans to expand into additional high-growth markets. Its approach centres on building AI-enabled systems that improve decision-making across customer journeys and enterprise operations, enabling organisations to act on real-time intelligence and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Mr. Arvind Agrawal, Managing Director, Bandhan Group, said

“Bandhan Technologies marks an important step in our technology journey. With its strong delivery foundation, AI-led focus and domain depth, the company is well positioned to create sustained value for clients globally.”

With AI at the core, Bandhan Technologies is advancing an integrated engagement model where enterprises can build, run and continuously improve business-critical systems. Applications evolve through real-time feedback and intelligence, reducing operational effort while improving performance over time. This builds on the company’s long-standing foundation of delivering and operating mission-critical systems with consistency and reliability.

Mr. Satish Subramaniam, CEO, Bandhan Technologies, said

“We have always been an outcome-focused, customer-centric organisation. With Bandhan Group’s backing, we are taking that foundation to the next level”.

Our focus is on Applied Decision Intelligence, using AI to improve real decisions in live business environments, responsibly and at scale.

We are building a company that helps enterprises translate AI into measurable outcomes while strengthening customer experience, trust and operational resilience.”

At the heart of the company’s approach is an Outcome-Engineered philosophy, starting with the customer and business outcomes, and then designing and continuously improving solutions to deliver those outcomes at scale.

For enterprise clients, Bandhan Technologies addresses a critical need: advancing with AI while safeguarding business continuity, compliance, customer experience and operational trust, by embedding intelligence into the systems and workflows that drive real-time business decisions.

With Bandhan Group’s institutional backing and Genisys Group’s 30-year operating heritage, Bandhan Technologies is positioned to partner with mid-market and enterprise clients seeking to translate AI into real-world decisions, measurable outcomes and sustained business impact.