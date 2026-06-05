“The MG MAJESTOR, India’s first D+ SUV, has been one of the most eagerly awaited launches in the country. Backed by our deep understanding of evolving customer needs and JSW MG Motor’s advanced, future-ready vehicles, we endeavour to provide the best-in-class ownership experience. PPS Motors has achieved the highest Customer Experience score across the MG network and has consistently recorded the highest average sales per outlet for MG in Hyderabad. These achievements reflect the trust and confidence customers place in PPS Motors and our unwavering commitment to excellence across every stage of the ownership journey.”

The MAJESTOR is engineered for true SUV performance. Its twin-turbo diesel engine delivers best-in-class 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission in both 2WD and advanced 4WD. The intelligent 4WD system offers 10 off-road modes, seamlessly balancing everyday efficiency with rugged capability. In Auto Mode, it runs in 2WD under normal conditions and instantly switches to 4WD when traction is lost – ideal for rain, snow, or slippery surfaces.



Strengthening its off-road credentials, the MAJESTOR is the first in its segment to feature front, rear, and centre differential locks, enabling recovery even when wheels lose traction. With Crawl Control Mode, 219 mm ground clearance**, and 810 mm water wading capacity, it is built to conquer the toughest terrains with durability and reliability.



With a commanding 2950 mm wheelbase, the MAJESTOR stands unmatched at 5046 mm length, 2016 mm width, and 1870 mm height. Its Mosaic Matrix Grille, Dragon Eyes DRLs, Tri-beam headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, raised hood line, and 19-inch alloys create a bold yet refined presence.