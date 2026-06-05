On the launch, sharing his views, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said,
“The MG MAJESTOR, India’s first D+ SUV, has been one of the most eagerly awaited launches in the country. Backed by our deep understanding of evolving customer needs and JSW MG Motor’s advanced, future-ready vehicles, we endeavour to provide the best-in-class ownership experience. PPS Motors has achieved the highest Customer Experience score across the MG network and has consistently recorded the highest average sales per outlet for MG in Hyderabad. These achievements reflect the trust and confidence customers place in PPS Motors and our unwavering commitment to excellence across every stage of the ownership journey.”
The MAJESTOR is engineered for true SUV performance. Its twin-turbo diesel engine delivers best-in-class 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission in both 2WD and advanced 4WD. The intelligent 4WD system offers 10 off-road modes, seamlessly balancing everyday efficiency with rugged capability. In Auto Mode, it runs in 2WD under normal conditions and instantly switches to 4WD when traction is lost – ideal for rain, snow, or slippery surfaces.
Strengthening its off-road credentials, the MAJESTOR is the first in its segment to feature front, rear, and centre differential locks, enabling recovery even when wheels lose traction. With Crawl Control Mode, 219 mm ground clearance**, and 810 mm water wading capacity, it is built to conquer the toughest terrains with durability and reliability.
With a commanding 2950 mm wheelbase, the MAJESTOR stands unmatched at 5046 mm length, 2016 mm width, and 1870 mm height. Its Mosaic Matrix Grille, Dragon Eyes DRLs, Tri-beam headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, raised hood line, and 19-inch alloys create a bold yet refined presence.
Safety is a core pillar of the MAJESTOR. Equipped with Level 2 ADAS, it provides assisted steering, braking, and acceleration. Additional features include a 360° HD camera, ESP with ABS, EBD, TCS, and RMI, ensuring confidence and control in every drive. The MAJESTOR is available in four colour options – Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black, and Metal Ash.
The MG MAJESTOR comes with the unique car ownership program “MG SHIELD.” Through this program, MAJESTOR customers will avail various after-sales benefits, including a three-year warranty with unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance, and three labour-free periodic services. The owners can also customise their coverage by extending the warranty or roadside assistance or opting for the Protect plans, the company’s pre-paid maintenance packages for added peace-of-mind and stress-free ownership experience. Additionally, MG offers an assured buyback program that provides up to 70% buyback value.