SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18— CleanStart, a provider of verified software artifacts for modern software supply chains, today released State of Software Dependency Trust 2026: From Dependency Management to Verified Software Foundations. The report examines how growing dependency complexity, aging components, upstream software supply-chain attacks and AI-assisted development are changing the risks organizations face when building and maintaining software.

The report also highlights that 68% of components in the audited sample were more than two years old, while separate registry telemetry found that approximately 95% of vulnerable component downloads had a fixed version available when downloaded. Together, these findings illustrate a widening challenge for software teams: understanding what enters their applications, establishing whether it can be trusted and keeping it maintained as developers and AI systems introduce dependencies at increasing speed.

“Software security cannot begin and end with finding vulnerabilities,” said Nilesh Jain, CEO and co-founder.

“Software security cannot begin and end with finding vulnerabilities. Organizations need to know what they are bringing into their environments, where it comes from and whether its integrity can be verified,” said Nilesh Jain, CEO and co-founder of CleanStart. “As software development accelerates, particularly with AI, the volume and speed of dependency adoption will only increase. The industry needs to move from managing known risks after adoption to establishing confidence in software before it is used.”

Across its ten-part analysis, the report examines software composition, remediation delays, industry and geographic differences, upstream attacks, maintainer capacity and AI-assisted development. Additional findings include:

Across 947 audited commercial codebases, 17% of observed components sat outside conventional package managers, while 41% were ten or more versions behind. A separate review of 47 leading non-npm open-source projects found that a small number of developers accounted for most commits in 40% of projects, highlighting broader visibility and maintenance challenges.

The average number of vulnerabilities per audited codebase increased 107%, from 280 to 581. However, the share of codebases containing vulnerabilities moved only from 86% to 87%, showing that the increase in average findings does not mean a comparable increase in the number of affected applications.

Grounding AI models in live registry data reduced high- and critical-risk recommendations by roughly 70%. The report also examines how security tooling can improve the quality of AI-generated dependency recommendations.

The report examines software supply-chain incidents involving compromised publishing credentials, malicious install scripts and manipulated CI/CD infrastructure. It also highlights the scale of malicious package activity and the challenges organizations face in generating, consuming and enforcing SBOM requirements.

The report recommends starting with the images, libraries, runtimes and packages that are most widely reused or most consequential. Organizations should establish minimum evidence requirements for these foundations, covering identity, origin, provenance, integrity, security, maintenance and policy. Making this evidence reusable across applications and accessible through existing developer and AI workflows can reduce the assessment effort repeated by individual teams.

CleanStart applies this model through Clean Images and Clean Libraries, which provide verified, reusable software foundations. The approach complements ongoing scanning, SBOM generation, remediation and runtime controls, with continued review as components, threats and organizational requirements change.

The report synthesizes published audits, surveys, ecosystem telemetry, incident reporting and policy sources, with full references and methodological limitations included.