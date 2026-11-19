NEW YORK, Nov 19 — Flexxible today launches FlexxSolve in the U.S. and Canada. FlexxSolve is an Autonomous IT tool for the workspace that uses AI to fix everyday tech problems, so employees don’t have to wait for the IT help desk. When something goes wrong with a laptop or an app, FlexxSolve finds the cause, fixes it and checks that the fix worked — always within the rules each company sets.

Flexxible’s software already runs on more than one million work devices around the world. The company has an established team in the United States, which will support FlexxSolve customers across the U.S. and Canada. Flexxible was founded in Barcelona, Spain, 18 years ago.

In its first customer deployments, FlexxSolve has fixed about 20% of IT support requests from day one. As its knowledge base about the company grows, that rises to an average of about 50%. On average, FlexxSolve fixes a problem in just seven minutes, any time of day or night.

FlexxSolve is also simple to buy and quick to start. Companies don’t need to buy a bigger platform first or set up complex integrations, and there’s no per-device fee. Instead, pricing is based on outcomes: companies pay one price when FlexxSolve fully fixes a problem, and another when it diagnoses the issue and passes it to an IT engineer. They also set their own spending limit. There’s no setup required, so problems can be fixed right away.

“Every organization, from the largest enterprise to a business of one, will end up running Autonomous IT, whether it sets out to or not,” said Sebastian Prat, founder and CEO of Flexxible. “Getting there should not take buying a platform, and companies should pay for problems solved, not for devices counted. People will stop waiting for IT support, and before long most of them will stop needing to ask for it. What makes that safe is control. The customer writes the rules and can read back everything the AI has done.”

Employees chat with FlexxSolve the way they would message a co-worker, and it can help with more than just IT. They can ask it everyday questions about the company, such as “What are the hex codes for our brand colors?” “How do I correct a purchase order we sent to a supplier?” and “How many vacation days do I have left?” They can also ask it to act for them: say “Request the day after Thanksgiving off,” and FlexxSolve files the request in the HR system. The IT team decides which company systems FlexxSolve can securely connect to, and every action it takes is recorded. Some customers already see it as a productivity tool as much as a support channel.

How FlexxSolve works:

It builds a hybrid knowledge base for each company. Flexxible’s AI and the company’s IT team write and edit it together. The more it covers, the more FlexxSolve can fix. The AI model itself is not trained on customer data.

Companies decide how much it does on its own. For each type of problem, FlexxSolve can walk a technician through the fix, wait for a person to approve it, or handle it by itself.

Everything is governed and private. FlexxSolve only acts within the rules and procedures the company sets, so its behavior is predictable, and every action is logged so it can be audited.

FlexxSolve also works with Microsoft Intune, the device management tool many companies already use. When Intune flags a device as out of compliance, FlexxSolve finds out exactly why — for example, because BitLocker encryption has been turned off — so it can be fixed. It also spots when Intune’s records are wrong, such as a device that looks offline but is still running, or an app that Intune says isn’t installed but is actually working. As a workspace AI tool, FlexxSolve can also work as part of FlexxClient, Flexxible’s digital employee experience (DEX) platform, to increase autonomous resolution rates. Companies that use both get one platform that manages and tracks the health and history of every device and fixes problems as they come up.

“FlexxSolve is the most important product we have built in 18 years as a company,” Prat said.

FlexxSolve is available now in the U.S. and Canada. Companies can try it free on their first 100 IT issues at flexxible.com/en/flexxsolve.