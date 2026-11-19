From lost certificates to inheritances that never reached a demat account, a Pune firm takes on the paperwork many families cannot face alone.

For many families, it begins with an ordinary chore. Someone clears a cupboard, packs for a house move or settles a parent’s affairs, and finds a share certificate or dividend warrant that nobody has looked at in years.

Finding the paper is the easy part. Turning it back into money can mean tracing shareholder records, working out who inherits, completing the paperwork and converting paper shares into demat form. Sometimes it also means making a claim to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. Clearclaim, a Pune-based firm, handles that process for clients.

Four common starting points

The certificate is missing. Where shares have been lost or forgotten, the company arranges for duplicate share certificates to be issued.

The shareholder has died. Shares must be moved into the names of the people entitled to them, a step known as transmission. Clearclaim handles this for families dealing with a death claim.

The shares are still on paper. The company converts physical certificates into demat form, the electronic format in which shares are now held.

The shares have been moved to the IEPF. When dividends go unclaimed for seven consecutive years, a company is required to transfer the shares to the fund. They can still be recovered through Form IEPF-5, but the application involves documents and verification. Clearclaim prepares and files such claims on behalf of clients.

Its work goes beyond shares. The company also lists provident fund transfers, withdrawals and claims, and nominee claims on bank accounts, lockers, mutual funds and insurance.

What a client receives

The practical benefit is that a team takes over the paperwork and follows it through. Clearclaim says it uses AI technology for claim processing, gives each client a service agreement on stamp paper and offers a full refund if a claim is not settled.

The company’s profile also carries testimonials from clients. A client in Pune said she had spent years trying to recover her husband’s unclaimed shares before finding the process manageable with the firm’s help. A client in Ahmedabad said the team kept him updated while recovering his parents’ shares and dividends. These are accounts the company has chosen to publish.

Awareness comes first

Chief executive Shrikant Pandore says the first hurdle is often knowing there is anything to claim. “Several families do not even know the wealth hidden in old investments,” he said in a statement issued in September 2026.

The firm’s chief operating officer, Hardik Manek, who runs the operations team, says the day-to-day aim is to keep clients informed. “Maintaining transparency and efficiency builds trust with clients who come to us after years of confusion and frustration,” he says.

The numbers behind the work

According to the company’s 2026 profile, it had worked with more than 1300 families and filed more than 2500 DEMAT and IEPF claims. In its September 2026 statement, the company said it had assisted hundreds of clients and helped recover more than ₹150 crore in shares and dividends.

Investors are free to apply to the IEPF Authority themselves through the online form. For those who would rather hand over the paperwork, Clearclaim offers to do it. For more information please visit www.clearclaim.in