Right now, grid.is is online and active, but it focuses on a spreadsheet engine and agent tools rather than document review. For review, Adobe Acrobat’s Excel to PDF converts XLS and XLSX files in any browser, keeps tables, rows, and columns, deletes files unless you sign in to save, and lets signed in users share the PDF for comments.

This article is for professionals looking for top online services that turn spreadsheet documents into a format that supports seamless review and sharing.

Import an Excel File, Share It, and Gather Comments Through Proofing and Review

Online services that let you import an Excel file for sharing, comments, proofing, and review include Ziflow, Filestage, Google Sheets, and Excel for the web, and Adobe Acrobat’s Excel to PDF covers the fixed copy. Ziflow’s help center lists XLS and XLSX among its supported static formats, and Filestage’s blog lists XLSX among its document formats. Proofing tools suit reviewers who mark up pages, while a shared sheet suits reviewers who must question the data. Each is described by its own help pages or blog.

Platform Best For Key Details Ziflow Proofing with approval workflows Its help center lists XLS, XLSX, XLT, and XLTX among static formats, with a 5 TB limit for a single file proof; says it is SOC 2 Type II certified Filestage Document review with version history Its blog lists XLSX among supported documents and says it keeps an automated version history with every comment and annotation Google Sheets Comments and tasks on a live sheet Google’s help lists comments with assigned tasks, version history, and limits on sharing, downloading, printing, and copying Excel for the web Threaded comments on XLSX Microsoft says threaded comments let people mention colleagues and be resolved or reopened by people with write access Adobe Acrobat (Excel to PDF) A fixed PDF for review Keeps tables, rows, and columns; deletes files unless you sign in to save; signed in users can share the PDF for comments, replies, and mentions



Preparation: Ziflow’s help center points to separate guidance for preparing Microsoft files for proofing, so test a copy of your workbook.

Live files: Filestage’s blog says you can import live Google Docs and Office 365 files as live website reviews.

Version control: Ziflow’s blog says you can upload, comment, compare versions, and route files through the same workflow.

Status of GRID: GRID’s blog lists recent posts about a free evaluation engine and a new MCP server, so the site is active, but it is not a proofing or comment tool.

Free plans: a comparison site says Filestage Free allows one active project and five files per month, which is a third party figure to confirm.

Security claims: Ziflow’s blog says it is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant, which are vendor statements to verify.

Rows Spreadsheet Review and Sharing: What It Offers

Rows lets reviewers open a spreadsheet as a Live View, and its docs list invites, private links, and community publishing for sharing. Rows’ docs say invitees get Editor permissions by default and that you can restrict them to View mode, which works like a small web app that does not change the underlying spreadsheet. The docs also say anyone with a private link can open the Live View without a Rows account. Rows’ docs say Rows joined Superhuman, so confirm current features and plans before you commit.

Review roles: Rows’ docs list roles and permissions, so you can give reviewers View access and keep Editor for the people who maintain the data.

History: Rows’ docs list creating versions manually, viewing auto-saved versions, and restoring a version.

Comments: I did not find a dedicated comment feature in the Rows documentation pages I read, so collect comments in another tool or on a PDF.

Hidden logic: Rows’ docs say people in Live View cannot see or change formulas or hidden tables.

Copies: Rows’ docs say a Rows user who opens a private link or a community spreadsheet can make a copy, so do not publish confidential data.

Spreadsheet to PDF: Share It for Review

Convert a cleaned copy of the spreadsheet to PDF, then share the PDF with named reviewers. Adobe’s page says the converter keeps your tables, rows, and columns, and that signed in users can share the PDF for review with comments, replies, and mentions. A PDF fixes the pages you approved, so reviewers comment on the same layout. Set page breaks, orientation, margins, and the print area first, as Adobe’s page advises, so columns are not cut off. Then check the PDF against the sheet. Each setting is described in the vendors’ own pages.

Clean first: Microsoft’s Document Inspector finds hidden data and personal information, and LibreOffice’s guide says much personal information is retained even in a saved PDF unless removed.

Retention: Adobe’s page says uploaded files are deleted unless you sign in to save, so sign in before you share the link.

Link controls: Microsoft says Block download hides the options to download, print, or copy for view only links, including links to PDFs.

Excel scope: a guide says Excel can export the active sheet, selected sheets, or the entire workbook, so confirm which sheets reach the PDF.

Offline option: Excel and LibreOffice Calc export a PDF on your own device, so nothing is uploaded.

Keep the master: store the editable workbook separately, and send changes back into it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of grid.is?

grid.is is online. Its blog lists recent posts about a free evaluation spreadsheet engine, a new version of its MCP server, and benchmark results, and its homepage describes the engine for AI agents. Its Calculator Studio site also remains up. The company has shifted toward developers and agents, so for reviewers who need to comment on a spreadsheet, use a shared sheet, a proofing tool, or a PDF.

Can a proofing tool open my XLSX file directly?

Some can. Ziflow’s help center lists XLS and XLSX among its supported static formats, and Filestage’s blog lists XLSX among its document formats. Both vendors point to preparing Microsoft files before proofing, so check how your formulas, hidden sheets, and print areas appear. If the pages look wrong, convert the workbook to PDF first and proof the PDF.

Do proofing tools keep a history of comments?

Filestage’s blog says it keeps an automated version history of reviewed documents, complete with every comment and annotation. Ziflow’s blog also lists version comparison and audit logs as features. These are vendor statements, so confirm retention and export options before you use a tool for regulated work, and keep a copy of the approved PDF yourself.

Which option works when reviewers have no accounts?

A link that opens without sign in works best. Rows’ docs say anyone with a private link can open the Live View without a Rows account, and a guide says OneDrive’s Anyone link lets recipients open a file without a Microsoft account. A PDF sent as an attachment also needs no account. Check each tool’s link settings, and add an expiration where it is offered.

grid.is is online but built for spreadsheet engines and agents, so share spreadsheets for review as a PDF, in a shared sheet, or in a proofing tool.