SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 – NextPatient , the patient engagement platform for specialty medical practices, has been recognized in the 2026 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report .

KLAS found that 96% of NextPatient customers would buy its software again, rated executive involvement at an A+, marked that 100% of outcomes were achieved, and gave an overall performance score of 93.3 out of 100.

The report highlights 20 emerging healthcare technology solutions selected by healthcare leaders across the country for their potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were evaluated based on KLAS’ research and customer reviews against the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: improving patient outcomes, reducing the cost of care, enhancing patient experiences, and improving clinician experiences. NextPatient was recognized in the top five for improving patient experience.

“Specialty practices face a unique operational challenge — they have to attract and retain patients with limited resources. Technology should help them do that, not get in the way,” said Kyle Morham, Co-Founder of NextPatient. “We build NextPatient around how specialty practices operate, so it’s easier for patients to get in the door and less work for staff to keep them coming back. The high marks from KLAS tell us that approach is working.”

Q&A: Understanding NextPatient’s Recognition

What does this recognition mean for specialty medical practices?

Customers rated NextPatient highly because of its ability to automate scheduling, check-ins, and other labor-heavy areas of healthcare. NextPatient is praised for its ability to reduce staff workload and give patients a better and easier experience with real-time scheduling support.

The company’s platform integrates directly with electronic health records (EHR) and practice management systems to support workflows related to patient communications, scheduling, and administrative operations.

How did KLAS and NextPatient celebrate the recognition?

Morham attended the KLAS HLTH 2026 ceremony on November 17, 2026, to accept the award on the company’s behalf.

“KLAS’ Emerging Solutions Top 20 winners are helping to redefine what meaningful innovation looks like in healthcare,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. “These companies pair bold ideas that tackle healthcare’s real problems, elevate patient care, and strengthen operational performance. In what is an uncertain and fast-moving landscape, they aren’t reacting to change; they’re setting the pace. We’re proud to recognize their leadership and the impact they’re delivering today and in the years ahead.”