IIT Roorkee and Maithri Aquatech Join Hands to Pioneer Sustainable Water Solutions in India

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, October 8, 2025 – The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), one of India’s premier institutions for higher learning and research, and Maithri Aquatech Pvt. Ltd., a leading innovator in Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing sustainable water solutions. The agreement was signed in the presence of Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, underscoring the institute’s commitment to research with societal and national relevance.

The partnership will focus on joint research, technology development, and pilot demonstrations, aiming to provide safe and reliable drinking water. Maithri Aquatech will also explore CSR and donor-supported initiatives for IIT Roorkee to expand the social impact of AWG deployment, particularly in water-stressed regions of India.

The collaboration plans to encompass research and innovation, including optimization of AWG systems for varied climatic conditions, integration of AI/ML and predictive modeling for operational efficiency, and advanced water quality analytics. It also emphasizes the possibility of knowledge transfer through internships, workshops, joint publications, and co-supervision. Pilot projects and demonstrations leveraging live installations, hybrid solutions combining AWG with nature-based approaches, and development of scalable, replicable models are planned. In addition, capacity building through technical training, seminars, and sustainability-focused modules will equip students and researchers with future-ready skills, while social and policy impact initiatives will ensure alignment with national water resilience strategies and evidence-based policy frameworks.

This collaboration not only advances research and technology in sustainable water solutions but also aligns with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance principles, ensuring responsible and impact-driven deployment of AWG systems in communities across India.

Prof. M.L. Kansal (WRDM Faculty, IIT Roorkee) – coordinator of this collaboration, providing technical guidance, and academic oversight in research, and field deployment. The partnership brings together a distinguished team of leaders and experts, including Prof. K.K. Pant (Director, IIT Roorkee), Prof. Thanga Raj Chelliah (HoD, WRDM, IIT Roorkee), Prof. M L Kansal, Professor, WRD&M, Prof. K S Kasiviswanathan, WRD&M from IIT Roorkee, alongside industry leaders from Maithri Aquatech, including Capt. K.K. Sharma (EVP), Sh. Pawan Borle (Co-founder). Together, they merge academic excellence, domain expertise, and proven technological innovation to drive scalable, sustainable, and socially impactful water solutions.

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “This collaboration exemplifies IIT Roorkee’s commitment to transforming cutting-edge research into practical solutions for society. By combining our academic expertise with Maithri Aquatech’s technology, we aim to enhance water resilience and create scalable models that can benefit communities across India.” Capt. K.K. Sharma, EVP, Maithri Aquatech, added, “Partnering with IIT Roorkee allows us to integrate our AWG technology with research-led insights, ensuring more efficient, sustainable, and socially impactful water solutions. Together, we can address the urgent water challenges facing India today and contribute to global sustainability goals.”

This initiative supports India’s National Water Mission, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and other government programs promoting sustainable water management and climate resilience. It also contributes directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation; SDG 13: Climate Action). By integrating cutting-edge technology, academic research, and social deployment, IIT Roorkee and Maithri Aquatech aim to enhance water access in underserved communities, develop replicable models for policy adoption, and strengthen India’s climate adaptation and technology-led sustainability agenda.

“I am pleased to support this partnership between IIT Roorkee and Maithri Aquatech, which bridges cutting-edge technology with academic research to provide sustainable water solutions for communities across India,” said Prof. M.L. Kansal, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts in advancing drinking water and sanitation initiatives.

This MoU positions IIT Roorkee and Maithri Aquatech at the forefront of research-led, impact-driven water innovation, bridging science, technology, and social responsibility. It demonstrates how academic institutions and industry partners can jointly address national priorities and global sustainability challenges, providing scalable solutions for current and future water needs in India and beyond.