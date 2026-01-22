India’s power transmission network surpasses 5 lakh circuit kilometres: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 22: India’s national power transmission network has achieved a significant milestone, crossing over 5 lakh circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines along with 1,407 GVA of transformation capacity, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Thursday.

The world’s largest synchronous national grid achieved this feat on January 14, 2026, with the commissioning of 628 ckm transmission line of 765 kV from Bhadla II to Sikar II substation for evacuation of solar power from the Rajasthan renewable energy zone.

With the commissioning of this transmission line, an additional 1,100 MW of power can be evacuated from the renewable energy zone of Bhadla, Ramgarh and Fatehgarh Solar Power Complex, the statement explained.

Since April 2014, the country’s transmission network has grown by 71.6 per cent with the addition of 2.09 lakh ckm of transmission lines (220 kV and above), boosting transformation capacity (220 kV and above) by 876 GVA. The inter-regional power transfer capacity, which now stands at 1,20,340 MW, has enabled seamless transfer of electricity across regions, successfully realizing the vision of “One Nation–One Grid–One Frequency,” the statement said.

The inter-state transmission projects presently under implementation, will add approximately 40,000 ckm of transmission lines and 399 GVA of transformation capacity, In addition to these, the intra-state transmission projects under implementation are expected to add another 27,500 ckm of transmission lines and 134 GVA of transformation capacity, which will further enhance grid reliability and power evacuation capability, the statement observed.

The addition to the transmission capacity will help evacuate the increasing non-fossil power generation which is targeted at 500 GW by 2030.

The milestone of 5,00,000 ckm of transmission lines reflects the government’s sustained efforts towards ensuring reliable, affordable, and secure electricity supply across the country while supporting rapid growth in renewable energy integration, the statement added.

–IANS