ASUS Records Strongest Growth Momentum in South India, Posts 25 Percent YoY Growth in 2025 and 40% Cumulative Growth

Bangalore, India, Jan 22: ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, today announced robust performance in South India, achieving sustained growth over the last three years and reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing PC brands in the region. Between 2023 and 2025, ASUS recorded ~40% cumulative growth, maintaining a strong upward trajectory despite a challenging and volatile market environment.

In 2025 alone, ASUS delivered 25% year-on-year growth across South India, significantly outperforming the broader PC market. According to GfK, even as the overall market declined post-pandemic, ASUS strengthened its market share, reflecting strong brand pull, channel execution, and category leadership.

“Each region in India requires a tailored go-to-market strategy, but our vision remains unified: to make state-of-the-art technology accessible to more consumers. From AI PCs to premium gaming and consumer notebooks, our focused efforts have driven consistent growth in southern India, even in a volatile market. As we move into 2026, our priority will be scaling further, with a sharper focus on AI PCs and the premium segment,” said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

Among southern states, Tamil Nadu led the growth, contributing 35% of the region’s expansion, driven by strong offline presence and exclusive store performance. Kerala followed with 25% YoY growth, supported by festive demand and channel execution, while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka delivered steady gains of 23% and 8% YoY, respectively.

From a category perspective, consumer notebooks (NB) remained the primary growth driver, contributing 57% of total volumes, followed by gaming PCs (NR) at 40%. Gaming notebooks, in particular, performed strongly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, reinforcing ASUS’ leadership in high-performance and enthusiast segments.

The quarter’s performance was further boosted by robust festive demand and ASUS’ extensive retail network, which helped capture higher share across regional markets. Recognizing the importance of experiential retail in India, ASUS also launched the ROG Labs gaming-first premium experience format in Bengaluru, enhancing brand engagement with consumers.

Despite a declining overall market, ASUS’ consistent outperformance demonstrates its ability to grow faster than the industry and strengthen market share, solidifying its position as one of South India’s fastest-growing PC brands.