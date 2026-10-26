Kudo Teases All-New Mobile App as It Builds Toward a Complete Financial Ecosystem

The first release will bring a reimagined trading experience, with more financial services planned under one platform

Oct 26 – Kudo, the global multi-asset trading brand, has shared a first look at its all-new mobile app, which is currently under development and expected to launch soon. The preview was published on Kudo’s LinkedIn channel, giving the community its first glimpse of the app ahead of launch.

Kudo’s website lists a Kudo iOS app as coming soon, though its features and capabilities remain undisclosed. The company’s vision aims to go well beyond creating another trading app. Kudo is working towards a complete financial ecosystem designed to change how people interact with their capital.

The first release will introduce a completely reimagined trading experience, combining powerful technology, intuitive design and seamless access to the financial markets. Kudo’s long-term ambition is to bring more financial services together under one platform, supported by continued investment in technology and infrastructure, and by the expansion of its regulatory licences, including in the UAE.

“We are building the Kudo app around a simple idea: traders should be able to access powerful technology, intuitive design and the financial markets in one seamless place,” said Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Kudo. “This first look is just the beginning. We look forward to sharing more with our community as development progresses, and to building the wider ecosystem we have in mind.”

Kudo already offers trading in forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and metals, with more than 600 instruments available through MetaTrader 5 and Kudo Copy Trader. Recent additions include 24/7 gold trading through the XAUUSD247 instrument and instant cryptocurrency withdrawals, which are processed automatically. Together, these launches show the platform’s continuous development ahead of the new app.

Kudo is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the UAE with a Category 5 license, with further UAE regulatory licenses coming soon.