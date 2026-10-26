Cisco Announces Plans to Build Sovereign AI Infrastructure in Qatar in Partnership with Mannai

Strategic initiative brings together Cisco’s global technology leadership and Mannai’s local expertise to advance secure, AI-ready digital infrastructure in Qatar.

Abdelilah Nejjari, Guy Diedrich and Hasan Khan from Cisco with Sumanta Roy, Group ICT President, Mannai Corporation

DOHA, QATAR, Oct 26 — Cisco, a global technology leader driving innovation in AI-powered digital infrastructure, is advancing its sovereign AI infrastructure vision with a focus on supporting Qatar’s next phase of digital transformation.

Working alongside its longstanding technology partner, Mannai Corporation QPSC, through Mannai Technologies – Networking & ELV, Cisco’s approach brings together advanced computing, networking, cybersecurity and infrastructure management capabilities to address the growing demand for secure, resilient and locally controlled AI environments.

The initiative reflects the increasing importance of digital sovereignty as governments and enterprises accelerate AI adoption, placing greater emphasis on data control, operational independence and the security of critical digital infrastructure.

Cisco’s Sovereign Critical Infrastructure portfolio brings together integrated technologies across networking, security, collaboration and observability. Designed for customer-controlled environments, including on-premises and air-gapped deployments, the portfolio supports organizations seeking greater autonomy over the systems and data underpinning essential services.

For Qatar, such capabilities align with growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure across government, energy, financial services, healthcare and other critical sectors, alongside the country’s broader digital transformation ambitions under Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Cisco–Mannai relationship spans more than three decades of technology collaboration in Qatar. Mannai Technologies – Networking & ELV contributes local engineering, systems integration and deployment expertise, complementing Cisco’s global portfolio and helping organizations navigate complex infrastructure requirements.

Together, Cisco’s technology vision and Mannai’s established local capabilities provide a foundation for conversations around secure, resilient and sovereign AI infrastructure as Qatar prepares for its next phase of digital innovation.