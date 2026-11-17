TAIPEI, Taiwan & MILPITAS, Calif., Nov 17 — Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced that it will showcase its PCIe Gen5 and PCIe Gen6 MonTitan® enterprise SSD controllers and reference platforms designed to address the evolving storage demands of AI factories, Agentic AI, and large-scale inference deployments at Supercomputing 2026 (SC26), taking place November 16 to 19 in Chicago, Illinois, at Booth #6816. The company will also highlight its enterprise PCIe NVMe boot drive solutions, including a demonstration featuring the NVIDIA BlueField®-3 DPU, alongside its Ferri-eMMC® embedded storage solution with the ASPEED AST2600 BMC, showcasing storage technologies for AI servers and next-generation data center infrastructure.

“As AI infrastructure evolves to support multi-agent and increasingly complex agentic workloads, storage performance is becoming a critical factor in overall system performance and efficiency,” said Alex Chou, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Storage & Display Interface Solution Business at Silicon Motion. “Our PCIe Gen5 and Gen6 enterprise SSD controllers are designed to address these challenges by delivering high performance, low latency, scalable capacity, and power efficiency, helping customers build the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

At SC26, Silicon Motion will demonstrate how its enterprise SSD controllers, reference platforms, and boot drive solutions address evolving storage requirements across two key areas of AI infrastructure:

Enterprise SSD Controllers for AI Factory Storage Applications

SM8366 MonTitan® SSD Reference Design Kit for KV Cache Offload and Agentic AI Infrastructure: Built on Silicon Motion’s PCIe Gen5 SM8366 enterprise SSD controller, the MonTitan development platform supports multiple form factors, including U.2, E1.S, E3.S, and E1.L, with TLC and QLC NAND. Supporting high-capacity SSD configurations of up to 256TB with QLC NAND, the platform enables scalable storage deployments for AI inference and KV cache offload. Powered by Silicon Motion’s patented PerformaShape® QoS Engine, the platform is designed to deliver low latency and predictable performance for demanding AI infrastructure workloads.

SM8466: PCIe Gen6 enterprise SSD controller delivering up to 28 GB/s sequential throughput and 7M random IOPS, supporting enterprise SSD capacities beyond 512TB. Designed for high-performance AI computing and data-intensive applications, the SM8466 enables scalable, high-bandwidth storage architectures for next-generation AI infrastructure.

SM8388: A power-efficient PCIe Gen5 enterprise SSD controller optimized for high-capacity nearline SSD applications. Featuring a single-controller architecture, the SM8388 provides an efficient approach to scaling flash-based storage capacity while balancing performance, power consumption, and total cost of ownership for hyperscale data centers and AI infrastructure.

Enterprise Boot Drive Solutions for AI Server Ecosystems

Enterprise PCIe NVMe DRAM-less Boot SSD Solutions: Designed for enterprise servers, DPUs, networking platforms, and AI storage nodes, Silicon Motion’s DRAM-less boot SSD solutions offer flexible M.2 and BGA form factors, delivering compact, reliable, and power-efficient storage for diverse server architectures. The solutions are optimized to meet the endurance, reliability, and operational requirements of modern enterprise and AI infrastructure.

Enterprise PCIe NVMe Boot SSD Solution with DRAM: Designed for near-CPU storage applications requiring frequent data access and consistent performance, this PCIe Gen5 enterprise boot SSD controller solution supports M.2 2280 and E1.S form factors, with user capacities ranging from 480GB to 3.84TB. Delivering sequential read speeds of up to 14 GB/s, the solution supports demanding server workloads such as system logging, metadata management, and frequent read/write operations, where efficient data handling and predictable performance are essential.