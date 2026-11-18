SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov 18 — Tessera Labs, the AI platform for end-to-end enterprise systems transformation, today made linked billing with Claude Platform available to its customers, letting them put the Claude API usage their teams generate in Tessera on their own Claude Platform organization.

Tessera’s customers include some of the largest companies in the world, and they have already invested in how they buy and govern AI, from existing agreements to spending controls and oversight. Linked billing lets them bring those decisions into Tessera rather than starting over. Claude API usage generated in Tessera appears alongside the rest of a customer’s Claude spend in the Claude Console, and API keys are still supported.

“Enterprise AI has to meet customers where they are, especially when it comes to transformation,” said Kabir Nagrecha, co-founder and CEO of Tessera. “Our customers have invested heavily in governance and purchasing. Linked billing lets us operate within their frameworks and stay focused on solving the problems that matter.