PORTLAND, Maine, Nov 18 — WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a global leader in intelligent payment solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Melissa Smith, will participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.wexinc.com, or through the following address here.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will also be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the date of the event.