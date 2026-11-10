Universal Display and OLEDWorks Advance Cyan OLED Lighting

EWING, N.J. & ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov 10 — Universal Display Corporation (UDC) (Nasdaq: OLED) and OLEDWorks today announced a collaboration to evaluate cyan OLED lighting for automated driving system (ADS) communication applications. The collaboration combines UDC’s pioneering phosphorescent blue OLED materials and technologies with OLEDWorks’ expertise in OLED formulation, panel development and manufacturing to advance new opportunities for communication-oriented automotive lighting.

As vehicles become more intelligent and connected, communication between vehicles, occupants and other road users is expected to play an increasingly important role in future mobility. Cyan (light blue) is emerging internationally as a color associated with ADS identification concepts, creating an opportunity for a clearly recognizable communication signal. Combined with OLED technology’s uniform illumination, thin profile, design flexibility and segment-level controllability, cyan OLED lighting offers a compelling platform for communication-oriented lighting applications.

“Light is becoming an increasingly important element in the interaction between vehicles and their surroundings,” said Stephan Berlitz, Head of Lighting Development at Audi. “As automated driving systems become more advanced, exterior lighting can help communicate a vehicle’s presence, status and intended actions clearly and intuitively. Our work with Universal Display and OLEDWorks brings together expertise in materials, digital OLED lighting and vehicle integration, providing an opportunity to further evaluate how digital OLED technology may support light-based communication and contribute to safer interactions among vehicles and other road users.”

Digital OLED technology’s thin profile, high contrast, uniform illumination and segment-level controllability have enabled new approaches to automotive lighting design and functionality. These capabilities also create opportunities for lighting systems to communicate information clearly and intuitively, helping support future vehicle interaction and awareness concepts.

“Our collaboration with OLEDWorks brings together complementary strengths in OLED materials, panel technologies and automotive lighting applications to evaluate cyan OLED solutions for ADS communication,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “As vehicles become increasingly intelligent and connected, lighting is becoming an important communication interface between vehicles and the people around them. Building on our long history of innovation in OLED materials, we believe our phosphorescent blue technology offers a compelling pathway toward energy-efficient cyan OLED solutions that may support next-generation communication lighting concepts aligned with emerging industry standards.”

“OLED technology provides a highly adaptable platform for combining light, information and design,” said David DeJoy, Chief Executive Officer of OLEDWorks. “The precision, uniformity and digital controllability of OLED panels create unique opportunities for communication-oriented lighting applications. Together with Universal Display, we are evaluating how advances in phosphorescent cyan and OLED panel technologies can support new approaches to vehicle communication while maintaining the performance and design flexibility that distinguish OLED lighting.”

Advances in OLED materials, lighting architectures and system integration continue to expand the role of OLED lighting across automotive applications. Together, Universal Display, OLEDWorks and Audi are evaluating how digital OLED technologies may support clearer communication, enhanced functionality and new possibilities for future mobility.