JBS Enters Personal Care Market with Flora Acquisition

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands, Nov 10 — JBS N.V. (“JBS”) (NYSE: JBS; B3: JBSS32) announced today the acquisition of 100% of Flora, a Brazilian consumer products company owned by J&F Group, JBS’s controlling shareholder, in a transaction valued at US$542 million.

The acquisition represents a strategic expansion of JBS’s value-added consumer products platform and marks its entry into the beauty and personal care market, while expanding its presence in household cleaning products and opening opportunities for growth in nutrition, health, and dietary supplements. According to McKinsey’s Future of Wellness 2027 report, the global wellness market is valued at US$2.7 trillion. A key strategic rationale is the opportunity to connect JBS’s existing capabilities in ingredients and collagen with Flora’s consumer products expertise and distribution network.

The acquisition also complements JBS’s investments in higher-value ingredients, including Genu-in, a business established in 2022 to develop advanced applications for bovine collagen. In 2025, Genu-in launched Genu-in Skin, a functional ingredient designed to improve skin firmness and elasticity, supported by a clinical study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. JBS is expanding its innovation capabilities through JBS Biotech in Florianópolis, Brazil, and BioTech Foods in San Sebastián, Spain, opening new possibilities for the development of functional ingredients and bioactive compounds in nutrition, health, beauty, and personal care.

With more than 45 years of history, Flora ranks among Brazil’s five largest companies in bath products and laundry care. With annual net revenue of R$2.9 billion (US$531 million) for the twelve months ended September 2026, its portfolio includes leading Brazilian brands such as Minuano, Francis, Neutrox, and OX. It operates five manufacturing facilities, seven distribution centers, and a research and development center, and employs more than 4,200 people. Flora originated as JBS’s hygiene and cleaning products division before being separated in 2007. The companies have maintained a longstanding commercial relationship, including JBS’s supply of beef tallow used in cleaning and hygiene products. The acquisition strengthens this industrial relationship, creates further opportunities to add value to animal protein coproducts, and provides JBS with an established platform for future category expansion through Flora’s brands and distribution network.

The transaction includes the assumption of Flora’s debt, with the equity consideration of US$367 million to be paid entirely in JBS treasury Class A shares and / or BDRs. Based on Flora’s EBITDA contribution and the transaction structure, JBS expects the acquisition to have no impact on its net leverage ratio. The structure allows JBS to expand its consumer products platform while preserving cash resources and maintaining its focus on financial discipline. JBS also announced today the acquisition of Canal Rural, a Brazilian media company focused on agribusiness and one of the most relevant sources of news and information for the agricultural sector, in a transaction valued at US$11 million (R$61 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The final purchase price will be adjusted for net debt at closing, with payment terms and closing conditions substantially similar to those of the Flora acquisition.

The acquisitions are expected to close in December 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, unless otherwise agreed by the parties.