Visionet Achieves Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (AEMSP) Status

New Delhi, India, Jan 21: Visionet announced today that it has successfully completed Microsoft’s Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (AEMSP) audit, earning elite status within Microsoft’s global partner ecosystem. Fewer than 150 partners worldwide currently hold this designation, out of more than 400,000 Microsoft partners.

The AEMSP designation recognizes partners that demonstrate advanced delivery maturity, operational excellence, and a sustained commitment to helping customers transform, manage, and optimize Microsoft cloud solutions at scale. Achieving this status validates Visionet’s long-term investment in Microsoft technologies and its capability to support complex, enterprise-grade cloud transformation initiatives.

With AEMSP status, enterprises benefit from deeper alignment with Microsoft’s Azure engineering teams, priority escalation paths, faster issue resolution, and enhanced support for mission-critical workloads.

Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet, said:

“Earning AEMSP status is a significant milestone for Visionet. It reflects the depth of our Microsoft expertise, the rigor of our delivery practices, and our focus on helping enterprises achieve real business outcomes. This recognition positions us to scale our impact and support customers as they modernize operations and adopt AI responsibly.”

Visionet serves organizations across regulated and high-complexity industries, providing cloud, data, AI, and customer experience solutions built on Microsoft technologies. The AEMSP designation strengthens Visionet’s ability to deliver secure, governed, and scalable cloud services aligned with business priorities.

Kunya Baramy, Business Head, Cloud & AI, Visionet, added:

“AEMSP is not just a certification—it validates how we design, govern, and operate Azure at enterprise scale, especially as customers accelerate AI adoption. This status provides access to Microsoft-backed operating models, funding programs, and proven governance frameworks, reducing execution risk and accelerating time-to-value.”

Bijo Chacko, Global Cloud Delivery Head, Visionet, said:

“We thank our customers for trusting us with their most critical Azure environments. This recognition reflects the strength of those partnerships and our disciplined approach to running cloud operations at scale. Our focus remains on reducing risk, improving resilience, and enabling modernization with confidence.”

The AEMSP designation underscores Visionet’s role as a trusted Microsoft partner, delivering practical, human-centered solutions that drive secure, scalable, and AI-ready cloud adoption.