Watlow Brings Integrated Thermal Intelligence to SEMICON Europa 2026

Munich, Germany | Oct 29 — Watlow will showcase a new generation of integrated thermal technologies for semiconductor manufacturing at SEMICON Europa 2026. At Hall B1, Booth 612, visitors can explore how advanced heating, sensing, control and thermal data can improve process precision, equipment uptime and energy performance across wafer processing, tool-level heating and subfab applications. Watlow specialists will be available throughout the event to discuss new tool designs, existing equipment upgrades, thermal uniformity, subfab reliability and data-driven maintenance strategies.

AT THE BOOTH Ceramic pedestal heater with POWERGLIDE multi-zone control • PowerNode smart control • ASTRO demonstration • FLUENT in-line heater • ULTRAMIC ceramic heater • Zone-heater technologies

From wafer-level precision to subfab intelligence

As semiconductor geometries shrink and process windows tighten, thermal performance has a direct impact on uniformity, repeatability, yield and tool availability. Watlow’s 2026 exhibit will show how thermal components and controls can be engineered as a coordinated system rather than treated as isolated devices.

At wafer level, a ceramic pedestal heater with POWERGLIDE multi-zone control will demonstrate precise, independently tuneable thermal zones for demanding deposition and etch processes. ULTRAMIC ceramic heaters, zone-heater technologies, FTH and FLUENT in-line heating will extend the discussion to applications requiring rapid response, compact integration and repeatable heat delivery.

For subfab environments, the ASSURANT SF display with an ASTRO demonstration unit will highlight approaches to thermal management in process gas delivery and abatement applications, where reliability, contamination control and maintainability are critical. The PowerNode smart control module will demonstrate how temperature and power control can be combined with electrical and thermal monitoring to simplify diagnostics and support stable process performance.

Turning thermal data into actionable insight

Watlow will also contribute to the SEMICON Europa technical programme. Mark Joyner, Sales Executive Expert, Semiconductor, will present “Hidden Costs, Visible Gains: How Sub-Fab Thermal Intelligence Drives Uptime, Energy Savings, and Sustainable Operations”, featuring Watlow’s THERMALWATCH technology, at the Fab Management Forum at the Fab Management Forum on Wednesday, 11 November at 14.25.

By analysing thermal and electrical behaviour, data-driven monitoring can help fabs identify abnormal conditions earlier, prioritise maintenance and move from reactive troubleshooting toward more predictive decision-making. The objective is practical: protect uptime, simplify root-cause analysis and make better use of the data already generated by thermal systems.

Meet the semiconductor thermal experts

SEMICON Europa gives OEMs, fab operators and engineering teams the opportunity to bring specific thermal challenges to Watlow specialists. Discussions at the booth can range from new equipment design and thermal uniformity to retrofits, controls integration, subfab reliability and strategies for using thermal data to support predictive maintenance.