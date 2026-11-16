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Mount Vesuvius leads the list with 45,700 route searches over the last twelve months, making it the highest search of any hike in the dataset. Travellers base themselves in Naples and can reach the hike by bus in around 40 minutes – running from Piazza San Pasquale straight to the park entrance.

Victoria Peak in Hong Kong follows as the second most searched hike destination, with over 22,700 route searches in the last year. The origin point for most of these searches was Tsim Sha Tsui and Hong Kong Airport, highlighting that many travellers look to head straight there on arrival. From central Hong Kong, travellers can take the historic Peak Tram and reach the start of the hike in around 10 minutes, meaning you can fit it around various other sightseeing activities!

Victoria Peak also saw a 600% jump in searches on Google Trends over the last three months, indicating that it’s a destination that is growing in popularity.

Could K-drama tourism be inspiring the next hiking trend?

Namsan Mountain in Seoul generated over 11,600 route searches in the last year, with the majority coming from the major tourist districts of Myeongdong, Seoul Station and Itaewon. The hike is the fastest-growing in the entire dataset, with Google searches exploding by 5000% in the last twelve months.

The cable car from Namsan Cable Car Station takes just 8 minutes and the hike itself offers a great reward: Namsan Tower. The tower sits at the summit and has featured in dozens of Korean TV series, quickly becoming one of the most Instagrammed spots in the country.

Preikestolen in Norway logged 11,267 route searches in the last year, with journeys starting from Stavanger, Bergen and Oslo, showing that travellers are still keen to make a day trip to the famous cliff edge. From Stavanger, travellers can combine train and taxi journeys to make up the hour-long journey to one of Europe’s most photogenic clifftops. This route saw a 5000% rise in Google searches over the last year, indicating that the many viral tagged images are having the desired effect.

Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio is the fifth-most searched hike, bringing in 10,500 route searches over the year. The number 167 bus takes travellers directly to the start of the hike. Taxis are also a great option and take just 11 minutes!

Other hikes included in the research include: Chocolate Hills in the Philippines, which generated 6,000 route searches and Janiculum Hill in Rome, which generated nearly 4,500 route searches.

Diamond Head in Hawaii also saw strong interest, with journeys originating in Waikīkī, Honolulu, and Ala Moana.

Camelback Mountain in Phoenix stood out as an interesting US domestic trip, with over 4,100 route searches with origin points like New York, Manhattan and Philadelphia, suggesting travellers from the East Coast are searching for hiking options before they’ve even booked their flights!

Travel Information Credit: Rome2Rio