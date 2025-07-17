Garg Holidays hosted exclusive fam trip in goa featuring premium hotels, resorts and villas for top travel agents across India

New Delhi, 17th July 2025 — Garg Holidays Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in B2B travel solutions, recently hosted an exclusive Familiarisation (FAM) trip in Goa to spotlight the region’s most premium hotels, resorts, and private villas. The curated multi-day experience was designed to provide leading travel agents from across India with first-hand exposure to Goa’s evolving luxury hospitality landscape—enhancing their product knowledge and enabling more personalized recommendations for their clientele.

The participating agents explored a diverse portfolio of high-end properties including Storii by ITC, JW Marriott, Vagator, Mandrem Beach Resort by Radisson, The Astor, Tisya – Vilasa, Vagator, Taj Holiday Village, Candolim, Ginger Goa, Candolim, and Tisya – Oryaan, Siolim. The itinerary combined immersive site inspections with hosted stays, curated dining experiences, cultural touchpoints, and beachside networking opportunities.

“Collaborations like this help elevate the narrative around Goa as a destination that blends heritage with high-end comfort,” said Arpit Bhola, Hotel Manager, Storii by ITC. “It was refreshing to host agents who are genuinely invested in delivering curated luxury experiences.” Pramod Kumar Patra, Director of Sales and Marketing, JW Marriott, Vagator, shared, “With the rise in boutique travel and bespoke stays, it’s essential that our trade partners experience properties firsthand. This initiative by Garg Holidays aligns perfectly with the need for authentic agent immersion.” Adding to this, Mr. Miguel Rebello, General Manager, Mandrem Beach Resort by Radisson, said, “It was insightful to interact with travel sellers from diverse regions of India. Their perspectives help us understand evolving customer preferences—it’s a two-way learning that we truly value.”

Throughout the program, participating agents experienced Goa not only as a leisure destination but also as a high-potential market for luxury, wedding, wellness, and boutique experiential travel. The initiative fostered stronger connections between hotel partners and the travel trade community, with a strong emphasis on product knowledge, service differentiation, and client customization.

“We strongly believe that seeing is selling,” said Amit Garg, Managing Director, Garg Holidays Pvt. Ltd. “Our Goa FAM trip was about empowering agents to move beyond standard packages and confidently offer curated, high-value travel experiences to their clients.”

With over 25 years of industry expertise, Garg Holidays has established itself as one of India’s leading B2B hotel consolidators, offering real-time inventory, exclusive rates, and a robust digital booking platform through Tytlees. The Goa FAM trip is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support travel agents with hands-on destination knowledge and exposure to premium hospitality partners.