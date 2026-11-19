From snow-covered Himalayan slopes and colourful desert festivals to sunny beaches and peaceful hill stations, India offers a wide range of winter holiday experiences. Whether travellers seek adventure, culture, wildlife or relaxation, the country has a destination to match every travel style.

Winter is one of the most rewarding seasons to explore India. As temperatures drop across much of the country, the mountains become attractive to snow lovers, Rajasthan’s heritage cities offer more comfortable sightseeing, and coastal destinations welcome visitors looking for sunshine and relaxation.

For some, a winter holiday means skiing down snowy slopes or waking up to views of the Himalayas. For others, it is about exploring historic forts, experiencing local festivals, walking through tea gardens or spending a few peaceful days by the sea.

With its remarkable geographical and cultural diversity, India offers all these experiences. Here are 12 destinations worth considering this winter.

1. Auli, Uttarakhand: For Snow and Skiing Enthusiasts

Auli is among India’s most attractive mountain destinations for travellers who want to experience a snowy winter. Surrounded by Himalayan peaks and known for its skiing slopes, the destination draws adventure enthusiasts as well as visitors looking for spectacular mountain views.

Skiing, cable-car rides and scenic walks are among the experiences that make Auli special. Its views of Nanda Devi add to the appeal, particularly for those who enjoy photography and mountain landscapes.

2. Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: A Winter Wonderland

Gulmarg is a favourite among travellers hoping to experience the beauty of Kashmir in winter. Its snow-covered slopes, mountain scenery and famous gondola ride create an unforgettable setting.

The destination is particularly popular for skiing and other snow activities. Even visitors who prefer a relaxed holiday can enjoy the snowy surroundings, local hospitality and views of the surrounding mountains.

3. Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Adventure with Mountain Charm

Manali continues to attract families, couples and adventure seekers during the winter season. With its mountain scenery, traditional villages, cafés and access to snow-covered areas, it offers a combination of relaxation and outdoor activities.

Nearby Solang Valley is popular for winter experiences, while Old Manali offers a more laid-back atmosphere. Travellers should check road and weather conditions before visiting higher-altitude areas.

4. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: Explore the Golden Desert

For those who prefer culture and heritage over snow, Jaisalmer offers a completely different winter experience. Its golden sandstone fort, historic havelis and traditional streets reflect the architectural character of Rajasthan.

Winter is a comfortable time to explore the Thar Desert, enjoy camel safaris and experience desert camps. The changing colours of the sand at sunrise and sunset make the journey particularly memorable.

5. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: A Celebration of Culture and Landscape

The vast white salt landscape of the Rann of Kutch becomes a major attraction during the winter festival season. Visitors can enjoy local music, folk performances, handicrafts and traditional Gujarati cuisine.

The region’s distinctive landscape, especially under the moonlight, creates a unique travel experience. The winter celebrations also provide an opportunity to discover the crafts and cultural traditions of Kutch.

6. Jaipur and Udaipur, Rajasthan: Royal Heritage and Winter Charm

Jaipur and Udaipur are excellent choices for travellers interested in architecture, history and royal heritage.

Jaipur offers impressive forts, palaces, museums and colourful markets. Udaipur, known for its lakes and historic buildings, provides a more relaxed atmosphere with beautiful waterfront views.

The cooler months make exploring both cities more comfortable, allowing visitors to enjoy sightseeing, local food and cultural experiences.

7. Goa: For Beach Lovers and Sunshine Seekers

For travellers looking to enjoy sunshine and coastal life, Goa remains one of India’s most popular winter destinations.

Its beaches, seafood, beachside cafés, heritage churches and lively markets attract visitors from across the country. Travellers can choose between the energetic atmosphere of North Goa and the comparatively relaxed beaches of South Goa.

Beyond the coastline, Goa’s Portuguese-influenced architecture, traditional villages and local cuisine offer plenty to discover.

8. Munnar, Kerala: A Peaceful Escape into the Hills

Munnar is an ideal destination for travellers who want to slow down and enjoy nature. Its rolling tea plantations, mist-covered hills, waterfalls and scenic viewpoints create a peaceful holiday setting.

Visitors can explore tea gardens, enjoy nature walks and discover nearby attractions. It is particularly appealing to couples, families and anyone seeking a break from crowded cities.

9. Coorg, Karnataka: Coffee Estates and Quiet Landscapes

Known for its coffee plantations and green surroundings, Coorg offers a refreshing winter getaway. The region is suited to travellers who enjoy scenic drives, plantation stays, waterfalls and outdoor experiences.

Its relaxed atmosphere makes it a good choice for families and couples looking for a few peaceful days away from busy urban life.

10. Darjeeling, West Bengal: Tea Gardens and Mountain Views

Darjeeling combines natural beauty with a distinctive hill-town character. Its tea gardens, colonial-era buildings and views of the Himalayan ranges make it a memorable winter destination.

A ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is among the experiences visitors should consider. On clear days, the mountain views add another dimension to the journey.

11. Kaziranga, Assam: A Winter Escape for Wildlife Lovers

For wildlife enthusiasts, Kaziranga National Park offers an opportunity to experience India’s rich natural heritage. Located in Assam, the park is famous for its one-horned rhinoceroses and diverse wildlife.

Winter is generally a popular time for wildlife tourism, subject to park schedules and local conditions. Visitors can explore designated safari areas and enjoy the surrounding grasslands and wetlands.

12. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: For a Tropical Winter Holiday

Travellers seeking a beach holiday away from the mainland can consider the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Known for their clear waters, tropical scenery and beautiful beaches, the islands offer opportunities for relaxation, snorkelling and other water-based activities.

Radhanagar Beach on Swaraj Dweep is among the region’s best-known attractions. The islands are particularly appealing to travellers looking for a combination of coastal beauty and outdoor adventure.

Plan Ahead for a Better Winter Holiday

While winter offers excellent travel opportunities across India, planning remains important. Weather conditions can change quickly in mountain regions, and snowfall may affect road access and transport schedules. Travellers heading to popular destinations should book accommodation and transport in advance, especially during holiday periods.

It is also worth checking local festival dates, national park opening schedules and activity availability before finalising a trip. Packing according to the destination is equally important, as the weather in Kashmir can be very different from that in Goa or Kerala.

India Has a Winter Holiday for Everyone

From the snowy mountains of Uttarakhand and Kashmir to the deserts of Rajasthan, the beaches of Goa and the wildlife landscapes of Assam, India’s winter destinations offer something for every kind of explorer.

The beauty of travelling within the country is the variety of experiences available in a single season. One traveller may choose the excitement of skiing, another may prefer a heritage walk, while someone else may simply want to relax beside the sea.

Whatever the preference, winter is an opportunity to discover a different side of India. With the right destination and a little planning, the season can become the perfect time to create travel memories that last well beyond the holiday.