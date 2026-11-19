RIYADH, Saudi Arabia | Nov 19: Changing traveler priorities are reshaping global tourism, influencing where people go, how they spend and what they value most from their journeys. A new report released by TOURISE, The Future Traveller, explores these shifts and what they mean for the industry through 2030. Developed in collaboration with Euromonitor International, the report draws on consumer surveys and perspectives from industry leaders.

The report finds that travel decisions are increasingly shaped by the priorities and circumstances of each trip, rather than demographics alone. It calls on destinations and businesses to rethink how they attract visitors and measure success, shifting the focus from high-spending travelers to high-value trips that deliver meaningful experiences, support local economies and create lasting benefits for communities.

“Travelers are not making decisions as fixed demographic segments. They are responding to purpose, pressures and possibilities of each trip,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of TOURISE. “The destinations that lead the next era of tourism will understand these changing moments, protect the experiences travelers value most and create stronger returns for visitors, businesses and local communities.”

The report highlights four shifts reshaping tourism and what the industry must do next:

AI is rewriting travel discovery. Among surveyed generative AI users, 59% use it for travel information and recommendations. Yet only 12% of consumers in a separate survey are comfortable letting AI make travel decisions on its own. Destinations must make experiences easy to find and book through AI without losing travelers’ trust or customer relationships.

Among surveyed generative AI users, 59% use it for travel information and recommendations. Yet only 12% of consumers in a separate survey are comfortable letting AI make travel decisions on its own. Destinations must make experiences easy to find and book through AI without losing travelers’ trust or customer relationships. High-value trips are the new measure of success. Visitor spending alone does not show how much a destination benefits. Tourism leaders need to assess local economic returns, the timing and nature of visits, and pressure on communities and infrastructure, then design trips that create lasting value for the places people visit.

Visitor spending alone does not show how much a destination benefits. Tourism leaders need to assess local economic returns, the timing and nature of visits, and pressure on communities and infrastructure, then design trips that create lasting value for the places people visit. Avoiding crowds could open opportunities for lesser-known destinations. Across 35 markets, 43% of surveyed travelers planned to avoid overcrowded destinations in 2026. This signals interest in less-crowded options, but not necessarily a shift to secondary destinations. Where appropriate, distinctive experiences, reliable access and overnight stays can help lesser-known places capture more local value, provided growth fits their capacity and community priorities.

Asia Pacific will help drive the next wave of demand. By 2030, nearly 150 million additional households are projected to be able to afford international leisure travel, almost 110 million of them in Asia Pacific. Operators will need more flexible offers that match different budgets without sacrificing the experiences travelers value most.

Industry leaders all weighed in on the need for more connected journeys across every stage of travel and how AI can support guests and hotel teams.

“Travelers experience and wish to experience one journey, yet our industry still, in many ways, operates in silos. The next frontier of seamless travel is connecting every touchpoint into one coherent experience and ecosystem management,” said Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow Airport and TOURISE Advisory Board Member. “The next frontier of hospitality is not simply personalizing a room, but creating experiences that adapt to the changing needs, expectations and purpose of every stay,” said Sebastien Bazin, Group Chairman & CEO of Accor.

The report sets out priorities for destinations and businesses, from AI-ready discovery to stronger local economic returns and better-connected journeys. As a year-round global agenda-setting platform, TOURISE brings industry leaders together to turn these insights into action.