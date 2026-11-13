The ‘African Maldives’ where you can go on safari and snorkel in turquoise waters

Wth powder-white beaches, crystal-clear waters and some of the world’s most famous wildlife reserves within reach, this African island offers Brits a tropical escape with an adventurous twist.

For Brits dreaming of white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, the Maldives has long been the ultimate bucket-list destination.

However, 80% of Brits are keen to try a great value destination dupe for their bucket list hotspot, if it offered the same look and feel.

With this in mind, travel expert Dr Mohanjeet Brar of Gamewatcher Safari, has urged Brits to consider another Indian Ocean paradise offering something rather different, with the chance to swap the beach for an African safari before returning to the Maldives-style beaches – and it offers the bonus chance of a Safari.

Zanzibar, an idyllic island off the coast of Tanzania, is often compared to the Maldives thanks to its palm-fringed beaches, warm waters and stunning tropical scenery.

But unlike the Maldives, a trip to Zanzibar can be combined with a safari on mainland Tanzania, giving holidaymakers the opportunity to experience two very different sides of Africa in one trip.

One day could be spent exploring colourful coral reefs and swimming in the Indian Ocean, while the next could involve heading out across the Serengeti in search of lions, elephants, giraffes and other iconic wildlife.

Why is Zanzibar being compared to the Maldives?

According to Dr Mohanjeet Brar, of Gamewatcher Safaris, “Zanzibar offers many of the ingredients associated with a luxury Indian Ocean holiday, including powder-white beaches, clear waters and secluded stretches of coastline.

“One of its most famous spots is Mnemba Atoll, a marine conservation area surrounded by exceptionally clear water and popular with snorkellers and divers.

Visitors can explore coral reefs, swim alongside tropical marine life or simply relax at one of the island’s beachfront resorts.

And while Zanzibar has plenty to offer on its own, it is the opportunity to combine the island with a mainland safari that makes it particularly appealing.”

The best of both worlds

For those wanting to experience more than just a beach holiday, Zanzibar offers an opportunity to combine relaxation with some of Africa’s most memorable wildlife encounters.

The two experiences can be combined into one itinerary, with travellers spending several days exploring Tanzania’s wildlife reserves before heading to Zanzibar to unwind.

Dr Mohanjeet Brar, of Gamewatchers Safari, says: “One of the wonderful things about an African safari is that it offers an experience you simply cannot replicate on a traditional beach holiday. You are immersed in the natural environment, observing wildlife in its own habitat and experiencing landscapes that are completely different from everyday life.

“Combining that with time on the coast gives travellers the best of both worlds. After the early starts and excitement of safari, you can spend a few days unwinding beside the Indian Ocean. It makes for a really varied holiday, and one that can leave you with memories of much more than just the beach.”

For Brits who have always dreamed of visiting the Maldives, Zanzibar offers a different kind of Indian Ocean escape, where the turquoise waters are only half the adventure.