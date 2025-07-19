Tourism Booms in Goa: Big Growth in Visitors from Jan to June 2025

Over 54 lakh tourists visit Goa in 6 months as Global travelers keep the state buzzing despite summer heat.

July 19, 2025: Goa’s tourism graph has scaled remarkable heights in the first half of 2025, registering a record-breaking surge in both domestic and international arrivals. According to the Department of Tourism, the state welcomed an unprecedented number of visitors between January and June, reinforcing its status as one of India’s most preferred and evolving travel destinations.

Preliminary data reveals that tourist footfalls have reached historic levels, with notable increases across all categories, solo travellers, families, FITs, and group tours. As per official data, a total of 54.55 lakh tourists visited Goa between January and June this year. Of these, 51.84 lakh were domestic visitors, while 2.71 lakh were international tourists. January proved to be the strongest month, registering 10.56 lakh tourists, including 9.86 lakh domestic and nearly 70,000 foreign arrivals.

February followed with 9.05 lakh tourists, comprising 8.44 lakh domestic and over 61,000 international travellers. March saw a footfall of 8.89 lakh tourists, with 8.32 lakh from within India and around 56,000 from abroad.

Despite the onset of summer, tourism activity remained consistent. In April, Goa received 8.42 lakh visitors, including 8.14 lakh domestic and 28,000 international arrivals, followed by 9.27 lakh tourists in May, comprising 8.97 lakh domestic and nearly 30,000 foreign visitors. June recorded 8.34 lakh total arrivals, with 8.08 lakh from India and around 25,000 international visitors.

Speaking on the growth, Director Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik stated, “This boom is the result of a multi-pronged approach adopted by the state. We have intensified promotional campaigns in key source markets, both domestic and global, participated in leading travel trade exhibitions, and launched innovative marketing initiatives under the ‘Regenerative Tourism’ umbrella. These efforts have enhanced visibility and reinforced Goa’s image not just as a beach destination, but one that offers a diverse array of experiences, from hinterland trails and heritage walks to spiritual and wellness retreats.”

Goa’s presence at national and international travel trade fairs, its emphasis on cultural and monsoon tourism, spiritual circuits, and hinterland trails, coupled with the hosting of large-scale festivals and sporting events, has helped attract a wide spectrum of travellers. The rising number of foreign tourists, particularly from the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, is also attributed to better flight connectivity and a more seamless travel experience.

Infrastructure upgrades across the state, ranging from enhanced airport and transport facilities to the development of new hospitality offerings, have further enabled Goa to handle high tourist volumes while maintaining service quality.

With the monsoon season now in full swing and a vibrant calendar of festivals and experiences lined up for the coming months, the Department of Tourism expects the upward trend to continue through the second half of the year. As the state continues to innovate and diversify its tourism portfolio, the record-breaking numbers serve as a testament to the successful convergence of strategic planning, stakeholder collaboration, and Goa’s enduring charm.