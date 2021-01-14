Pocket52 is India’s first cryptographically secure online poker platform and poker network, founded by a dynamic team of IIT/NIT alumni and industry stalwarts who are also ardent poker enthusiasts – Nitesh Salvi (CEO), Saurav Suman (COO), Debashish Bhattacharjee (CMO), Satyam Verma (CTO) and Abhigya Sagar (CSO). With trust, safety and security at the core of its brand ethos, Pocket52 is designed to facilitate a superior user experience while ensuring 100% transparency. Its key offerings include – White Label B2B Poker Platform for International Market, B2B2C Poker Network for India, and Pocket52 B2C, which is a consumer-centric web and mobile app-based platform for playing real money poker.

The Bangalore-based company was incepted in 2018 with an aim to revolutionize online poker in India by providing a feature-rich platform built with cutting-edge technology, unparalleled customer service, transparent network and round-the-clock promotions. To achieve this, Pocket52 has built a cryptographically-secure random number generator (RNG) algorithm (internationally certified by iTech Labs, Australia) that guarantees fair play, thereby addressing the trust issue encountered by online poker players.

The idea behind Pocket52 was to create a completely safe, secure and action-packed gaming environment with a shared liquidity player pool. Currently, it is the only Indian poker network to offer this feature and connects players from all across the Indian subcontinent.

Within just two years of inception, Pocket52 has been able to receive an overwhelming response from the online poker community in India with more than 700+ poker cash tables running on its platform at any point in time. It also hosts multi-crore guaranteed poker tournaments every month. The company prides itself its round-the-clock and responsible customer service, and offers a loyalty programme called Poker Vault to give customers up to 80% cashback.

Armed with battle-tested, robust network-gaming infrastructure and rich operational expertise, Pocket52 envisions establishing its position as a leading network-oriented game publisher in the global market. The company has recently secured fresh funding from Gameskraft and aims to foray into the international market by next year to continue to inspire gaming communities across the world with first-class gaming experiences. At present, Pocket52 has a strength of around 50+ employees.