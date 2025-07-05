Winners announced for the Australian Government’s Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025 India

Mumbai, 4th July 2025: Students from Sangam School of Excellence, Bhilwara, Rajasthan won the Australian Government’s Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025 India.

H E Mr Philip Green OAM announced the winners at an event held in New Delhi on 4 July 2025.

The Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge (SAEC) 2025 India was a 3-week hybrid program organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), equipping Grade 10-12 students with real-world skills in innovation, leadership, and problem-solving.

Mentored by Australian academics and industry leaders, students collaborated in teams of three, to develop and pitch business solutions to global challenges in the fields of Green Tech & Sustainable Solutions, Human-Centered AI, and Digital Transformation for Social Good.

60 teams from schools across 16 Indian cities participated in the challenge.

The six finalist teams presented their final pitch in-person to a panel of judges at an event organised in New Delhi.