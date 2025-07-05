Winners announced for the Australian Government’s Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025 India

Mumbai, 4th July 2025: Students from Sangam School of Excellence, Bhilwara, Rajasthan won the Australian Government’s Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025 India.
H E Mr Philip Green OAM announced the winners at an event held in New Delhi on 4 July 2025.
The Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge (SAEC) 2025 India was a 3-week hybrid program organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), equipping Grade 10-12 students with real-world skills in innovation, leadership, and problem-solving.
Mentored by Australian academics and industry leaders, students collaborated in teams of three, to develop and pitch business solutions to global challenges in the fields of Green Tech & Sustainable Solutions, Human-Centered AI, and Digital Transformation for Social Good.
60 teams from schools across 16 Indian cities participated in the challenge.
The six finalist teams presented their final pitch in-person to a panel of judges at an event organised in New Delhi.
Speaking at the event, Australia’s High Commissioner to India HE Philip Green OAM said, “I congratulate the winners of the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025 – India and commend all the students who participated in this year’s competition. Each year, we see ideas and practical solutions from students across India, tackling real-world problems with creativity and insight. This challenge highlights the strong and growing education partnership between Australia and India, and our shared commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators.”