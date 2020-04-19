20-25% of industry players may need a capital infusion: Mr. Kapil Pathare, Director, VIP Clothing Ltd.

By Mr. Kapil Pathare, Director, VIP Clothing Ltd.

It would take at least 6-9 months for India’s retail industry to recover from the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. 20-25% of industry players may need a capital infusion to stay afloat and about 20% jobs in the industry may get impacted. The 7-8% working retailers are of essential commodities retailers. The situation will be weak even after the lockdown is lifted for the consumers will be in buying mode only what is needed. After that we will have a recovery mode.

The industry has more than 15 million retailers including big and small traditional and modern trade. Retail employs 40-50 million Indians directly.Fashion, furniture, electronics retailers and Luxury retailers and Automobiles will be hit hardest as consumers forego discretionary purchases in favor of stocking up on food and household supplies. Grocers win but at a higher cost of operations and will be highly motivated to be better prepared for the omni-channel shopper and responsiveness to demand shifts.Retail technology investments will continue to reflect digital transformation efforts as retailers reserve capital for technology investments by reducing spending on store openings and remodels.

Cash rotation would slow down for all categories retailers though food , grocery, pharma stores would be less impacted as they have covered substantial sales target in March itself. Large retail and real estate can be impacted as they would expect recognition in rental contracts. Supply chain which has always been a important factor in retail shall be the biggest challenge and would require re alignment. As retail engages high manpower getting back manpower would also be a challenge post lockdown and hence it would also impact retail experience and customer service.

The online retailers would be highly active for essential goods and hence portal upgradation would also be challenge to consider the number of customers shopping online. Hence this could also be a hike by 5-7% in online purchase for a year. However the ecom sector will also face the challenges and will see dip in growth for other commodities. There will be high pressure on supply chain for deliveries of products and another challenge would be to equip their employees with appropriate resources to manage the operations with no disruptions.

Profile of Mr. Kapil Pathare, Director, VIP Clothing Ltd.

