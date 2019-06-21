2nd Open International Taekwondo Championship which was held at GMC Balayogi International Stadium at Gachibowli Hyderabad organised by Taekwondo Federation of India from 11th till 16th June, 2019. This event was inaugurated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs V Srinivas Gour.

Sportspersons from 25 countries including Australia, USA, Japan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Korea, etc., and from 29 States of our country participated.