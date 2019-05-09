5 Easy Ways to Recruit Top Talent

Hiring top talent is crucial to the success of your organisation. It can help set you apart from your competitors and drive the organisation forward. The current job market is highly competitive and recruiters often struggle to find the right candidate. Recruiting top talent takes time and effort, but here are some of the easiest ways:

Use an executive search firm

One of the easiest ways to recruit top talent is to get someone else to do the grafting for you. Not only does it free up your time to concentrate on other aspects of the business, but they are likely to do a much better job of it, after all, this is what they specialise in. Obviously, executive recruiters expect you to pay a fee, this is their bread and butter, but it’s well worth the investment.

There are a vast number of firms out there that provide this service – do your homework and don’t go with the first one who cold calls you as soon as you place an ad on a job board. You want to hire an executive search firm that you can trust and has demonstrable success in finding top talent for an organisation like yours.

Use an employee referral scheme

Employee referral schemes are another easy way to attract top talent. Turn your current employees into brand ambassadors by offering them exciting rewards when they refer their qualified friends and family. For example, you can offer them shopping vouchers or cash for each person they refer or even something more extravagant such as an all-inclusive holiday when they refer five people.

Use social media as a recruitment tool

Social media, particularly Linkedin is an excellent tool to use for finding top talent. Not only can you post job ads to the channel, but you can search through potential candidates who are actively searching for their next challenge and have the specific skill sets you are looking for.

You can also use social media to build a reputation and create strong connections with current employees and potential candidates. Show the world what a great company you are to work for and top talent will come flocking.

Add perks

As we have mentioned already the current job market is highly competitive so add some perks to your job vacancies to set you apart from the crowd. Don’t let the talent slip through your fingers – offer them a generous benefits package that they can’t refuse. We’re not talking about pensions and bank holidays – that’s a given. Offer perks such as extra holidays, duvet days, extended maternity/paternity leave, bonuses and allowances, subsidised food from the canteen and free gym access.

Campus recruiting

Invest in the next generation of leaders. Some of the best talent can be found on campus. Students and recent graduates can also bring fresh enthusiasm and new ideas to an organisation so it’s worth offering them an internship – just make sure it’s a paid position.

So, there you have it – five easy ways to recruit top talent. Consider the pros and cons of each one before deciding what one is best for your organisation. Don’t forget you are essentially selling your company as a brand. If you do it well top talent will come to you.