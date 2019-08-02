60 years old patient suffering from blood cancer given a new lease of life at Fortis Gurugram

Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram successfully treated a 60-year-old patient Mr. Lal Mani Mahtoof Ranchi who was suffering from Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) which is a type of Blood Cancer with no definitive medicines available. The patient was presented to Fortis Gurugram with the complaints od fever, low hemoglobin, weight loss and low platelets. The patient underwent successful Bone Marrow Transplant performed by Dr. Rahul Bhargav, Director,Haematology and BMT, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and his team.

Mr. Lal Mani Mahtowas presented to the hospital with the diagnosis of advanced Blood Cancer. He was given chemotherapy for the advance stage of cancer. Mr. Mahto started losing weight drastically. The reason for same was unknown, on consulting a doctor in Ranchi, it was revealed that he was losing blood but the reason for same could not be traced. The patient was given Folic Acid to control the level of blood, but the patient’s condition started deteriorating. He soon had to start the process of Blood Transfusion in every 20 days. After taking consultation from several doctors in Ranchi, the patient was diagnosed with Blood Cancer. The only permanent solution for same was to get a Bone Marrow Transplant. The patient was presented before Dr. Rahul Bhargava who performed the surgery successfully.

Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Director, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “Diagnosis of blood cancer is difficult, secondly, once the diagnosis is done there is no clear-cut medicine BMT is the only thing. Ion the process of BMT, RBC, WBC and platelets are Eradicated from the body. The patient is like a new born baby and is susceptible to infections. Stabilising the patient in such a condition is a challenge. Stem Cells from a different body are transferred to the patient’s body and acceptance of same is essentials for a successful transplant. However, when it comes to the donor, there is no risk involved at all. The donor just donates 300 ml of a blood stem cells and there is noting to be scared. The patient was very lucky as ideally the donors match is 30 %, but in this case the sister and Brother matched 100 %. The donor was discharged the very next day of donation. The patient has successfully been discharged from the hospital and is now leading a normal life”

Patient Mr. Arun Kumar said, “When I came to Fortis I had very little hope left in me. I had to undergo blood transfusion in every 20 days. My family was seeing me getting weak day by day and I could not do anything about it. When Dr. Bharagava gave me hope that after the BMT I could resume my life like before, I thought it was miracle. My younger sisters stem cell matched and saved my life. While I was in ICU, I was very critical and my family was starting to lose faith. It is through persistent treatment I received from Dr. Rahul Bhargava at Fortis Gurugram that I am healthy today and doing my normal day to day activities with ease.”

Dr.Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, FMRIsaid, “This was one of the most challenging case presented to the hospital as patient was brought with an advanced stage of Blood Cancer which is very rare. There were many complicationsand stabilising patient after the surgery was a big achievement. The patient’s situation could have been life threatening, however these were successfully avoided due to the diligence with which the case was handled. FMRI is equipped to handle such complications with the help of comprehensive team o handle all Blood Disorders and advanced technology. This case shows we are equipped to handle all the challenges from different specialities.”