71st Republic Day Celebrations at SHEMFORD Futuristic School, Gurugram

The 71st Republic Day of India was celebrated at the premises of SHEMFORD Futuristic School, Gurugram on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with much energy, enthusiasm and gaiety. The school organized a range of activities and competitions with patriotic theme for children in the age group of 2- 8 years, to make the Republic Day celebrations a fun-filled affair.

The various competitions were divided into the category of ‘Stage Smart’ and ‘Art Smart’, which gave young children a chance to explore their talents in different areas. From fancy dress show, elocution and craft activities to song, dance, and art competitions, the various activities made the day memorable for parents and children, while igniting a feeling of love and pride for the country. A special Tattoo artist was also arranged for children and parents to add to the fun. Other highlights of the event were the Puppet Show and the Magic Show which made the celebrations all the more exciting for children.

Speaking on the event, Mrs. Meenal Arora, Founder Director of SHEMFORD Group of Futuristic Schools said, “Just as 26th January, 1950 holds a special significance in the history of India, SHEMFORD Futuristic School, Gurugram, too holds a special place in our hearts! It is the Flagship Sr. School Branch of SHEMROCK & SHEMFORD Group of Schools – One of South Asia’s fastest-growing school chains with 30 years of experience, 650+ Branches & 4,00,000 Alumni across India, Nepal & Bangladesh. It is a dream school which has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Gurugram parents and children. It is our first-ever school with flexible timings to keep children safe and healthy, while helping parents strike a balance between their personal life and work life. Right from the classroom layout, positioning of the electrical switches and design of the grills to the positioning of the windows, choice of the colour palette and the graffiti on the walls – every small nook and corner of the school has been thoughtfully designed to foster best learning outcomes. It was such a pleasure to welcome all these parents and children to our school and celebrate this special day with them. It was also wonderful to see all children actively participate in various competitions that gave a glimpse of their patriotic fervor towards the country.”

The event saw the attendance of many parents and children from Gurugram and surrounding areas. This was also an opportunity for them to spend quality time together with their kids and make it a day to cherish.