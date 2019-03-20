A Nephew -Aunt Duo of good samiritans, launch ‘Tera Tera’, to help the poor and destitute!

TERA TERA‘ a popular initiative in Jalandhar, Punjab, of donating used clothes, footwear, blankets & other household items, to the poor, was launched by the large hearted Nephew-Aunt duoof good samaritans,Ramandeep Singh Gandhi and Kawaljeet Kaur, in Hyderabad. Ranbeer Singh Gandhi has been very generous by provide the space for the noble cause.

Tera Tera was unveiled by Chief Guest Mr. S. Surender Singh, Board member of Minority Commission TS, on Sunday at Surekha Chamber, Ameerpet. Also present on the occasion were Guests of Honour Mr. Jitender Agarwal, Mr. S. Tavinder Singh Kohli, Mr. S. Surenderpal Singh Saluja, Mr. S. Hazur Singh, & Mr. Raju.

Tera Tera – ‘It’s yours for Rs 13/-‘, any individual can own an item of his choice from the lot at a price of Rs 13/-. As part of this non-profit initiative, donations of clothes, footwear, blankets & other household items will be collected from those who want to dispose them off and in turn distribute themamongst the poor for Rs 13/-.

We wanted to contribute our bit to the humanity and Tera Tera seemed an ideal way to help the poor and destitute. This service will be accessible to all, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. Our objective is to spread the message of brotherhood and erase the barriers between us, says Ramandeep Singh Gandhi.