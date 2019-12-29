ActionCOACH, world’s largest business coaching franchise partners with FranGlobal for further expansion

ActionCOACH® the largest business coaching franchise in the world, has recently entered into a master franchise agreement with FranGlobal to expand its market presence in the India. This new partnership opens up limitless opportunities to bring positive economic impact to many local communities throughout India. FranGlobal will be opening new franchise opportunities and managing existing certified ActionCOACH business coaches growing the brand’s presence and influence in the region.

Over the last 25 years, ActionCOACH has continued to lead the business coaching industry. Now with nearly 1,000 coaches in more than 70 countries, ActionCOACH stands the premier provider of business coaching services in the world. ActionCOACH offers several franchise models and business coaches offer the only industry guarantee.

FranGlobal will represent and expand the ActionCOACH in India moving forward and will be the point of contact for potential franchisees and investors for ActionCOACH across the country.

“It is our immense pleasure being associated with ActionCOACH for their further expansion in India. ActionCOACH has been revolutionizing the business coaching industry, providing new content and new programs globally. ActionCOACH is highly relevant for millions of goal-oriented small to medium size businesses in India. As we enter 2020, the need of business coaching will increase not only for start-ups but also for established and big businesses, as they look to improve individual performances, and add more money to their bottom-line,” says, Venus Barak, CEO, FranGlobal.

ActionCOACH has had a presence in India for a few years, but with the addition of FranGlobal as a key partner, it will position the brand as the dominate player in the market. “We know the opportunities for growth are unmatched in India. We are looking forward to working in concert with FranGlobal to expand our vision of “World abundance through business re-education,” comments Brad Sugars, Founder and CEO of ActionCOACH. “We are excited about the potential and possibilities before us to bring more prosperity to Indian business owners and our franchise partners with FranGlobal as a member of global team” adds Sugars.

FranGlobal will bring all the resources of ActionCOACH to India reintroducing more than 3500 strategies, processes, and resources to assist businesses throughout the country. ActionCOACH has developed an impressive array of workshops, seminars and services that fit the needs of virtually every business. Its product line includes programs; ActionCLUB, SeminarCLUB, BusinessRICH, GrowthCLUB, ProfitCLUB, PlanningCLUB and many others.

The business coaching industry is expected to exceed $2 billion and ActionCOACH is positioned globally to be the leader for many years. With FranGlobal partnership, the growth in India appears limitless.