Adani Gas reduces prices of CNG and Domestic PNG with effect from 09th April 2020

Adani Gas Ltd. (AGL), the city gas distribution business of the Adani Group, is pleased to announce the reduction in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across its various geographical areas with effect from 09th April 2020

The reduction in CNG prices is Rs 3.60 per kg in Mahendragarh geographical area in Haryana. In Faridabad and Khurja areas the reduction is Rs 2.75 Rs per kg, whereas reduction in Ahmedabad/ Vadodara areas in Gujarat is Rs 2.25 per kg.

The reduction in Domestic PNG prices is Rs 1.0 per SCM across all our Geographical Areas.

The details regarding the quantum of reduction in the CNG and Domestic PNG prices as well as our revised prices are given in the following table. All prices mentioned are inclusive of taxes.

In addition to the reduction in the Domestic PNG prices, our consumers shall continue to have better convenience, increased digital payment facilities, safety, reliability of uninterrupted PNG supplies on 24*7 basis.

With the reduction in our already attractive CNG prices, our consumers shall now accrue much higher savings as compared to petrol and diesel (up to 50 % savings over petrol in some Geographical Areas). This will encourage all residents in our geographical areas to convert their vehicles to environmentally friendly CNG and contribute to reducing our carbon footprint.

We hope that you continue to stay safe and healthy and enjoy contact-less Domestic PNG services of Adani Gas Limited with superior convenience and reliability even in these challenging times.