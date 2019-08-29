Aeris Communications Wins 2 Awards in the Internet of Things at the CMO Asia Awards 2019

Aeris Communications, a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M technologies, today announced that it has been conferred the prestigious 2019 Asia’s Excellence Awards, for Excellence in Branding and Marketing in the Internet of Things (IoT) Category, held recently in Singapore. Aeris is the only player to be awarded the coveted title in the IoT category as the most promising brand in IOT across APAC. The CMO Asia Awards recognize organizations for their branding, client and employee level communication initiatives, and is represented by 25 countries across Asia.

In addition, Mr. Ranjeet Koul, VP and country manager APAC & UAE also received Asia’s Internet of Things Leadership Awards for his exemplary work in creating the Brand Awareness and Thought Leadership in the APAC region. The Leadership Awards aims to reward the best in the industry.

Professionals from SAP, KPMG, Wipro, IBM, Agra City, DBS, AXA Financial, HP and Intel were also awarded in different categories.

The 10th CMO Asia Awards is as a premium forum bringing elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising and creative honchos together under one roof. As an invitation-only event taking place behind closed doors, the program offers top marketing professionals, agencies and consultants an intimate environment for recognizing & rewarding excellence. The Awards brings the best industry professionals who have made the outstanding contributions in the Branding & Marketing fraternity.

Supporting Quotes

Shweta Berry, Head of Strategic Alliances- Industry & Academia, Marcom and CSR, Aeris Communications

“This is indeed a great moment for Aeris Communications. Being the only winner in the Internet of Things category for the excellence in branding and marketing at an international platform reiterates the fact that our marketing efforts are heading in the right direction, validates our strategic branding and marketing initiatives that reinforce us as a thought leader in the industry.”

Mr. Ranjeet Koul, VP and country manager APAC & UAE, Aeris Communications

“I feel extremely privileged to win such a prestigious international recognition. This award recognizes Aeris for its demonstrated leadership in the space of branding and marketing innovation through thought leadership and customer first approach across the globe.