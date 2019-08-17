Amazon Messaging Assistant now speaks Hindi

Amazon India today announced the launch of its Automated Messaging Assistantin Hindi for its customers. With the launch of the automated assistant in Hindi, millions of customers who prefer Hindi can now get their queries resolved in the language of their preference, without even connecting with an associate.

The Automated Assistant is a chat bot powered by Amazon’s customer service-tuned artificial intelligence platform, leveraging Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing capabilities, enabling a seamless and friendly conversational experience for customers. The conversation happens right inside the messaging window where the customer can naturally interact just as they would with a human and the bot seamlessly transitions to a human assistant within the same window, whenever necessary.

“Whencustomersinteract with the Automated Assistant, it first predicts the most likely issue they are trying to contact us for, post which customers can ask questions related to their issue and receive faster resolutions. By offering the Automated Assistant in Hindi, we are taking a big step towards localizing our post-order experience for Indian customers.” says Akshay Prabhu, Director, Customer Service, Amazon India. “The new chat assistant in Hindi underlines our commitment to serve the next 100 million Indians to discover and shop with Amazon. We also see opportunities for scaling the messaging assistant as a contact channel —to increasingly resolving issues before a customer service associate is even involved.”

At launch, the Hindi chat experience is available on the Amazon.in Android app.