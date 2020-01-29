Another Successful year for Vidyamandir classes in JEE Main 2020 (January Attempt)

Vidyamandir Classes students have once again outdone themselves in the JEE MAIN which was held between 6th January to 9th January 2020.

Joint Entrance Examination – Main, formerly known as All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), is an examination organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India. This national level competitive test is for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in institutes accepting the JEE-Main score, mainly National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Two students- Divyanshu Agarwal and Parth Dwivedi, have achieved 100 percentile in the JEE MAIN January 2020. 27 students have achieved over 99.9 percentile, whereas 286 students have achieved 99 percentile and above. A majority of 1889 students have acquired a 90 percentile and above.

Congratulating the students on their achievements, Founder of VMC, Mr. Brij Mohan said “I congratulate all our students for doing so well in the JEE MAIN and achieving such great heights. These results are all thanks to the hardwork and dedication of the students as well as the help given by our VMC teachers and courses. We are looking forward to these students breaking new barriers as they forge ahead.”

With a 99.997 percentile, VMC Student Shubh Kumar has topped the Bihar state after pursuing the two year classroom course and with a 99.734 percentile, VMC Student

Aryan Gupta has topped the state of J&K after also pursuing the two year classroom course.

With achievement of excellent results every passing year, naturally, many students from NCR flock to Vidyamandir classes and in order to provide accessibility for quality education and guidance, centres are strategically located PAN India.