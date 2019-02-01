Apollo Hospitals joins hands with WWF-India

Standing strong in support with WWF-India towards the conservation of tigers in India, the Apollo Foundation signed off on a 3 day awareness activity on from 26th to 28th January conducted at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. The event was led by Ms Upasana Kamineni, Vice Chairperson, CSR at Apollo Hospitals Group and spearhead of #MISSIONSAVETHETIGERS, a dedicated effort by the Apollo Hospitals Group to support WWF-India in its efforts to conserve tWWF-IndiaWWF-Indiahe tiger population in India. As Asia’s largest and most trusted healthcare group, Apollo Hospitals saw it fit to develop a longstanding partnership with the WWF-India to provide medical support for the humanitarians who man tiger reserves across the country.

WWF-India is one of the largest conservation organizations in the country, engaged in wildlife and nature conservation. As part of the 3 day event, the Apollo Foundation conducted a medical camp for forest officials at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. Apollo Hospitals has consistently supported WWF-India in their movement toward tiger conservation in India. Recognizing the need to extend awareness building exercises to the youth in India, the Apollo Foundation targeted Telangana this year for an educative tour at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. 12 students belonging to different schools in Telangana were selected through a poster competition for an exclusive educative trip to the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan during the 3 day awareness session. The efforts were recognized and by Jaipur Princess Diya Kumari.

India being a country that hosts one of the highest populations of tigers in the world, the Apollo Foundation devised the #MISSIONSAVETIGERS to help aid the preservation of tigers in India. As a part of this mission, the Apollo Foundation regularly associates with the WWF-India to conduct medical camps and offer exclusive medical support to the forest officials that are stationed at tiger reserves across the country. WWF’s mission is to stop the degradation of the earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world’s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption.

Ms. Upasana Kamineni, Vice Chairperson, CSR at Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Apollo Hospitals is committed to the well-being of the precious wildlife in our nation. We stand strong with WWF-India in their endeavor to conserve our tiger population in India and are committed to support them in whichever way possible. Through such partnerships where we extend our medical support and with our recent initiatives to conduct awareness – building activities for different sections of society, we aim to create more awareness about the tiger, a symbol of beauty and resilience.”