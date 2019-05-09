Aspri Spirits and GlenGrant participate in the 1st edition of The Vault Biennale

Aspri Spirits, leading importers and distributors of some of the finest brands in the world of whiskey’s in India presented Glen Grant- leading single malt scotch whiskey at the 1st edition of The Vault Biennaleheld on 16th – 17th February, 2019 at Tote on the Turf, Mumbai.

A fine spirits culture initiative by The Vault, The Vault Biennale featured 60 premium distilled beverages, Glen Grant being one of them. This highly curated event is set to occur once in two years to build a discerning culture of fine spirits appreciation in India. The vision is to celebrate the best of traditional and contemporary spirits (across categories) both in its commercial and craft avatar, thereby opening the doors for conversations through tastings and discussions between global masters of spirits and our country’s own connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

Founded in 1840 by brothers John and James Grant in Rothes, in Speyside, Scotland, Glen Grantboasts a remarkable double distillation process, which sets its award-winning single malts apart from the competition.Created using tall, slender stills and distinctive purifiers, introduced over a century ago by the ingenious James ‘The Major’ Grant and still used to this day, it captures only the finest vapors, producing the refined and seductively smooth taste for which Glen Grant is renowned.

GlenGrant 10 YR OLD has won the ‘Best Single Malt Scotch Whisky: 10 Years and Younger’ category award in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible and is the only single malt Scotch whisky to win this prestigious award for six consecutive years. In addition to this, in 2016 the 10 Year Old also took home the guide’s top honour for single malts by winning overall Single Malt of the Year (Multiple Casks). GlenGrant 18 YR OLD was awarded “Scotch Whisky of the Year 2017”, “Single Malt of the Year 2017” and “Best Single Malt Aged 16-21 Year 2017” awards by Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2017.

To deliver a special weekend of luxurious beverages paired with artisan chocolates and various other offerings, The Vault Biennale proved to be an extravagant platform for Glen Grant to celebrate its culture and style.