ASUS joins hands with AMD for an exciting new range of Laptops

ASUS today announced the new F570 gaming laptop and the thinner and lighter VivoBook 15 (X505), featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5 processor with up to 8GB DDR4 memory and AMD Radeon™ Vega8 graphics. Consolidating its partnership with Paytm Mall, ASUS will make both the laptops exclusively available on the e-commerce portal for the 1st month.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, ROG & PC Head of ASUS India said, “We are excited to unveil the Gaming F570 and VivoBook 15 (X505) specially designed for our Indian consumers. Both the laptops feature the latest AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Radeon Vega graphics, ensuring effortless productivity, multitasking, and entertainment. Pioneering the thin and light segment we are the only brand with models catering to this segment with Ryzen processor. We’re positive that the rising brigade of India’s ambitious users demanding more from their laptops would appreciate the latest offering.”

Peter Chambers, Director of Consumer Sales for APJ, AMD commented, “AMD is thrilled to expand its partnership with ASUS, an innovator that pushes boundaries to deliver exciting computing experiences. With the changing needs of creators and enthusiasts, AMD constantly endeavours to deliver unprecedented high performance computing. Combined with AMD’s latest generation Ryzen Mobile processor featuring Vega graphics, the new ASUS Gaming F570 and the thin and modern ASUS VivoBook 15 Series enables users to experience super-fast computing and graphics performance for entertainment and gaming”.

Amit Sinha COO, Paytm Mall, said: “We are excited to partner with Asus for the exclusive launch of the Gaming F570 and VivoBook 15 (X505) on Paytm Mall. We have seen an overwhelming response for Asus laptops on Paytm Mall, and this new offering, backed by our reach and a wide range of affordability services, is bound to delight customers. This launch is in sync with our O2O strategy and our aim to bring great products, and deliver the best shopping experience to our customers while creating greater synergies between brands and the distributor network.”

ASUS Gaming F570

Stunning and Lightweight

The look of the laptop can arrest anyone’s attention, with a smart and sophisticated Reaper Black finish, only made better with Lightning Blue edges. With a 21.9mm profile and weighing only 1.9kg, F570 is amongst the lightest high-performance laptops.

Amazing performance

The Gaming F570 is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 5 Processor, making multitasking effortless and convenient. It also features AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics for flawless visuals. Enjoy ultra-fast connectivity as F570 supports dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi for speeds that are 6X faster than 802.11n!

Comfortable Typing

Relive the joy of effortless typing as the F570 offers 1.4mm optimum key travel. The laptop also features backlit keys to let users easily type in any environment, even in the dark.

ASUS VivoBook 15 (X505)

Amazingly Compact

Thinner and lighter than ever before, VivoBook 15 (X505) cuts a sharp 18.9mm profile, weighing only 1.6kg.

Immersive Viewing with NanoEdge Display and Ultra-Narrow bezel

Powered by NanoEdge display, VivoBook 15 fits in a 15.6-inch Full HD display into a frame slightly larger than those typically used in 14-inch laptops. Furthermore, with a 7.7mm bezel on the NanoEdge display, X505 offers 81% screen-to-body ration, ideal for immersive viewing.

Battery that lasts for long

Driven by ASUS SuperBattery technology, ASUS VivoBook offers 3X longer battery life as against the lithium-ion cylinder battery configurations. Furthermore, the ASUS Battery Health Charging technology reduces the battery expansion rate, also extending its overall lifespan. Lastly, the fast-charge technology provides 60% charge in only 49 minutes.

SPECIFICATIONS –

Model name X505ZA Dimension 36.1(W) x 24.4(D) x 1.89 (H) cm Weight 1.6 kg (lightweight) CPU AMD Ryzen 3 – 2200U Processor, 2.5 GHz (1M Cache, up to 3.4 GHz) AMD Ryzen 5-2500U Processor, 2.0 GHz (2M Cache, up to 3.6 GHz) IGPU AMD Radeon™ Vega 3 Graphics AMD Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics Panel size 15.6-inch Display resolution FHD (1920×1080), 60Hz, Anti-Glare display with 45% NTSC Memory module Up to 8GB DRAM DDR4 Memory slots 1 Max memory supported 16GB (with 8GB on-board) 12GB (with 4GB on-board) System Storage installed 1TB SATA 5400RPM HDD LAN 10/100/1000 Mbps Wireless (module) 802.11ac (2*2)+Bluetooth 4.2 USB 2 x Type A 2.0 1 x Type A 3.0 1 x Type C 3.1 (Gen1) Display out 1 x HDMI Audio Combo jack AC Adapter ø5.5

45W AC Adapter

Output: 19V DC, 2.37A, 45W , Input: 100~240V AC

50/60Hz universal Battery 3-cell, 42WHrs Operating System Windows 10 (64 bit)

Model name F570ZD Dimension 37.4(W) x 25.6(D) x 2.19 (H) cm Weight 1.9 kg (lightweight) CPU AMD Ryzen 5 – 2500U Processor, 2.0 GHz (2M Cache, up to 3.6 GHz) IGPU AMD Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics Panel size 15.6-inch Display resolution FHD (1920×1080), 60Hz, Anti-Glare display with 45% NTSC Memory module Up to 8GB DRAM DDR4 Memory slots 2 Max memory supported Up to 16GB System Storage installed 1TB SATA 5400RPM HDD LAN 10/100/1000 Mbps Wireless (module) 802.11ac (2*2)+Bluetooth 4.2 USB 2 x Type A 2.0 1 x Type A 3.0 1 x Type C 3.1 (Gen1) Display out 1 x HDMI Audio Combo jack AC Adapter Ø4.5

120W AC Adapter

Output: 19V DC, 6.3A, 120W , Input: 100~240V AC

50/60Hz universal Battery 3-cell, 48WHrs Operating System Windows 10 (64 bit)

PRICING :

X505 is available from 30,990 INR – 35,990 INR

F570 is available at 52,990 INR