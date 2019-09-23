Barbeque Nation opens its first Outlet in Kondapur!

Hyderabad: Barbeque Nation, India’s leading casual dining restaurant chain, announced the launch of its first outlet in Kondapur, Telangana. Spread over an area of 4827 square feet, the grand new outlet is located opposite Sarath City Capital Mall.

The brand new outlet was inaugurated by NGO kids from Hope for Life Foundation. Foodies in Kondapur now stand a larger chance to experience the joy of grilling their own vegetarian and non-vegetarian barbeques on live grills, embedded on the tables at the restaurant. The latest outlet can seat and serve about 130 guests at a time.

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation showcases an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian spread. For starters, the non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Mutton Kadhak Seekh, Chilli Garlic Prawns, Ajwaini Fish Tikka, Murg Boti Kebab and much more, while vegetarians can feast into the mouth-watering Hariyali Kumbh, Pineapple Chaat, Cajun Spice Baby Potato and Punjabi Paneer Tikka, among others.

The live counter offers Soya Chilli Chunks, Baby Corn with Shezwan Sauce, Cottege Cheese with Mustard Sauce, Sweet Potato with Tangy Tomato Sauce, Toasted Mushroom with Garlic Paper Sauce, Shezwan Prawns, Grilled Fish with Mustard Sauce, Chicken Pota Masala Kulcha and more. The main-course offers a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from, including Biryanis, Noodles, Indian breads and special curries.

To satiate the sweet tooth, the dessert menu comprises Walnut Brownie, Assorted Pastry to Angoori Gulab Jamun, Marvel Cake, and Kesari Phirnee. The wide range of Kulfis at the restaurant’s most famous Kulfi Nation counter will leave the guests salivating, where they can twist the kulfi by mixing various flavours into one and create diverse combinations.

Mr. Mansoor Memon, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, said, “It has been an absolute delight, serving people from other parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, so far. Our guests from this part of the country are extremely conscious about their food preferences and not to miss the spice factor. With the launch of our new outlet in Kothaguda, we hope to further spread the joy of our unique cuisine to the people of Kondapur. At Barbeque Nation, we lay special emphasis on variety and taste to sooth the taste buds of our guests and make it an unforgettable experience for them. We look forward to serving our guests and treating them to a gastronomic euphoria.”

Barbeque Nation, pioneer of ‘DIY’ (do-it-yourself) cuisine with a concept of live on-the-table grill, is the largest casual dining brand in the country. The restaurant offers a pre-fixed menu with a fixed price. The menu is drawn from Mediterranean, American, Oriental, Asian and Indian cuisines. Customers can grill starters in a range of marinades and sauces and enjoy them right off the skewers, at their own tables. Apart from offering a delectable menu, the ambience at the restaurant follows a theme that radiates a contemporary and vibrant atmosphere, with sizzling skewers on tables that double as live kitchen.