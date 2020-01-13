Benefits of using Paytm FASTag

More than 3 million customers are using Paytm FASTags for a hassle-free commuting experience across India. Read on to know what makes Paytm FASTags the most popular choice for seamless toll payments on more than 500 national and state highways.

Unmatched benefits for Paytm FASTag users

· Pay directly from Paytm Wallet: Unlike FASTags issued by other banks, Paytm FASTag doesn’t require any separate prepaid account to be created. The money for toll payments gets auto-debited from Paytm Wallet and the balance can also be used for shopping, recharges, bill payments, etc.

· Minimum documentation required: Our users can purchase Paytm FASTags by only providing their vehicle’s registration number and certificate. Yes, that’s it! Whereas FASTags issued by other banks require the buyers to provide multiple documents like ID proof, photographs and other personal details.

· Avail cashback: Apart from receiving 2.5% cashback on all toll transactions done at NHAI plazas for the financial year 2019-20, our users of Paytm FASTag can also avail monthly cashback offers.

· No convenience fee: Our users do not need to pay a convenience fee on any transaction at the toll plazas or for adding money to their wallet, and can easily access the digital receipt of each transaction in the passbook section on their Paytm app. In addition to this, it is delivered free of cost at their registered address and therefore, one does not need to pay any shipping charges.

How to purchase Paytm FASTag?



· Search for ‘FASTag’ or tap on the ‘Buy FASTag’ icon on the Paytm App

· You will be redirected to Paytm FASTag for Car/Jeep/Van Class 4 Vehicles

· Enter your Vehicle Registration Number

· Confirm your delivery address & proceed for payment through any of the available payment options

· Tag will be dispatched free of cost to your registered address

To further help people conveniently purchase FASTags, we have set up over 250 camps at toll plazas and another 500 have been arranged in corporate offices, residential societies and parking lots in the top 20 cities including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Chennai, and Jaipur.

How to activate and recharge FASTag



· FASTag is automatically activated post the validation of the vehicle RC scans submitted by the user during the time of purchase

· To recharge, simply add money to your Paytm Wallet and the toll payment will get auto-deducted once you cross the FASTag lane on NHAI toll plaza

Remember, that FASTag can be used for toll payments only after 20 mins of adding money to the Paytm Wallet.

How to use Paytm FASTag?



Paytm FASTag works in a highly user-friendly manner, with minimum effort required from your end. Follow the below steps and zip through NHAI tolls:

· Step 1: Remove the adhesive strip and put the tag carefully in the centre of your vehicle’s front windshield

· Step 2: Add sufficient money to your Paytm Wallet using UPI or from any bank account

· Step 3: Enter the dedicated FASTag lane at NHAI Toll Plaza. The Reader at the plaza will read your tag’s detail and applicable toll charges will automatically get deducted from your Paytm wallet.

FASTag not working? We are there to help you 24X7

You can call us on our FASTag toll-free number – 1800-102-6480 or chat with us by tapping on the ’24X7 Help & FAQs’ icon in the Toll & FASTag section on your Paytm app.

In case the RFID/handheld Scanner is not working at the toll, please reach out to NHAI on their toll-free number – 1033 for resolving your issue. If the issue still persists, you can contact us on our FASTag toll-free number mentioned above and we will assist you in raising the issue with the relevant authority.