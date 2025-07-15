People Forum of India Announces Key Appointments to National and State Committees Amid Nationwide Restructuring

New Delhi, 15 July 2025

The People Forum of India, a civic unit functioning under the National Bharat Sevak Samaj (a public service institution established by the Government of India in 1952), formally announced new appointments to its national and state leadership during a press conference held at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

The development comes days after the dissolution of the Forum’s previous national and state committees as part of an all-India reorganization aimed at streamlining operations and deepening grassroots engagement.

As part of the restructuring, the following office bearers have been appointed with immediate effect:

Newly Appointed Officials

Dr. Selvaganesh – National Vice President, In-charge of the National Advisory Committee Dr. Mylaraswamy – National Vice President, In-charge of South India Mr. B.P. Suresh – National Treasurer Mr. Jasbir Singh – International Ambassador Mr. B.K. Paranthaman – Tamil Nadu State Chairman & National Executive Committee Member Mr. Kiran – Karnataka State Chairman Mr. P.J. Athul – Kerala State Youth Wing President Mr. Himanshu Pal – Bihar State Labour Wing Secretary

Further appointments across other states and departments are currently under review and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the press conference, Dr. S. Manimozhiyaan, National Chairman of the People Forum of India, said:

“These appointments reflect our renewed commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and grassroots action. We expect each office bearer to serve with integrity and to represent the ideals of the Forum in their regions.”

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman (Administration & Organization), added:

“This restructuring is a forward-looking step to energize our national network. Through our focus areas—including employment generation, computer literacy, women’s empowerment, eradication of child labour, and social awareness—we aim to build a people-driven platform of progress. Our motto is simple: social work is our work.”

All newly appointed functionaries have been directed to take charge immediately and operate in alignment with the constitutional values and legacy of the Forum.